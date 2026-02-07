 Indore News: 3 Km Youth Walk For Drug-Free Life On Feb 8; Thousands Of Youngsters To Join Early Morning Drive-- VIDEO
Youth Walk 2026 will be held on February 8 at 5 am at Nehru Stadium, Indore, to spread awareness about a drug-free and healthy life among youth. Around 25,000 participants have registered. Police have made security and traffic arrangements, including route diversions and parking. The 3-kilometer walk aims to inspire unity, fitness, and positive social change.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is all set to host Youth Walk 2026 on at the Nehru Stadium on February 8. The initiative aims to discourage consumption of drugs and bad habits.

The event will begin early in the morning at 5:00 am.

The police administration has inspected the stadium and the route to make sure the event is safe and well managed. Senior officers checked the stage setup, entry and exit gates, security plans, parking areas, and other basic facilities.

The Route

Around 25,000 youths have already registered for the event. Participants will receive T-shirts and caps at the venue. The walk will be around 3 kilometers long.

It will start from Nehru Stadium, pass through GPO, Chhawani, Madhu Milan, MY Hospital, and Shivaji Vatika, and then return to the stadium.

The city hopes this youth walk will bring energy, unity, and a strong message for a healthy and drug-free future.

article-image

Traffic Diversion

Because of the walk, traffic diversions will be in place from 5:00 am on Sunday.

Vehicles will not be allowed on the main route of the walk, except emergency services. Several bus routes going to Sarwate Bus Stand will also be changed.

Buses coming from Dewas will pass through Pipliyahana, Krishi College, Daily College, Azad Nagar, Navlakha, Agrasen Square, Chhawani Anaj Mandi Road, and Gujarati College. Buses from Khandwa and Khargone will use the Navlakha and Agrasen Square route. Traffic police and volunteers will guide drivers at diversion points.

Parking for participants has been arranged near the Medical Hostel ground. Buses will reach the parking area through White Church and Medical T-point. If needed, other open spaces will also be used for parking.

All arrangements have now been finalized so that the program can run smoothly.

Organiser Rudraksh Golu Shukla said the main goal of this initiative is to create awareness and inspire young people to live healthy and responsible lives.

He appealed to the youth and citizens of the city to join in large numbers and make this campaign a big public movement.

