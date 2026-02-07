 Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Kicks Off Weekly ‘Clean Red Spot Campaign’ To Free Public Places From Paan Stain Marks
Indore has launched the ‘Clean Red Spot Campaign’ to eliminate red stains caused by spitting of gutka and pan masala in public places. Flagged off by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, the weekly drive will run every Saturday across all 85 wards, focusing on awareness, enforcement, beautification and strict fines to maintain civic hygiene and cleanliness.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Kicks Off ‘Clean Red Spot Campaign’ To Run Every Saturday Across Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, which has consistently set benchmarks in urban cleanliness through innovative initiatives, has launched another focused drive to curb public nuisance and improve civic hygiene.

In this direction, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Saturday flagged off the ‘Clean Red Spot Campaign’ from the Sarvate Bus Stand premises, marking the beginning of a city-wide weekly campaign aimed at eliminating red stains caused by spitting of paan masala and gutka in public places.

The campaign will be conducted every Saturday across all 85 wards of Indore, targeting locations identified as “red spots” - including walls, corners, bus stops, government buildings, markets and other public spaces that are repeatedly defaced due to spitting of tobacco-based products.

These stains not only spoil the city’s aesthetics but also pose serious health and hygiene concerns.

Under the initiative, the IMC has adopted a sensitisation-first strategy.

Civic officials, sanitation workers and ward-level teams will visit identified red spots and interact with shopkeepers, vendors and the general public to spread awareness about the harmful effects of gutka and pan masala on health and public property.

Citizens will be urged to maintain civic discipline and refrain from spitting in open areas.

The administration, however, has made it clear that awareness will be followed by strict enforcement.

After sufficient warnings and guidance, challans (spot fines) will be issued against individuals found spitting at public places. CCTV surveillance, flying squads and regular field inspections will be used to keep a close watch on habitual offenders.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that while Indore has achieved remarkable success in national cleanliness rankings, issues like spitting continue to tarnish the city’s image.

“Red spots caused by gutka and pan masala are a social problem. This campaign is about changing behaviour. First we will educate people, and if needed, we will take penal action,” he said.

Taking inspiration from earlier initiatives where red spots were converted into clean and visually appealing spaces, the civic body also plans to beautify selected locations with wall art, slogans and plants.

Resident welfare associations, NGOs and students will be involved to ensure community participation and long-term monitoring.

Municipal officials believe sustained awareness and strict enforcement will significantly reduce red stains and help preserve Indore’s reputation as one of India’s cleanest cities.

