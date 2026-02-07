Indore News: Facelifted Old Airport Terminal Building To Handle 10 Lakh Travellers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport (DABH) airport of the city, the busiest airport of the State, will get the capacity to handle an additional 10 lakh travellers per year by May this year, thanks to the facelift of the Old Terminal Building that is being carried out.

The civil, interior work and installations of equipment will be complete by the end of March. Travellers flying by ATR aircraft will use this modified old terminal building.

This development has taken place in accordance with the decision taken by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to shift the movement of passengers travelling by ATR aircraft to this terminal, until an all-new terminal building is built, in view of the tremendous growth of passengers travelling from DABH airport.

It may be pointed out that the new terminal was built with a capacity to handle 32 lakh travellers per year. It was expected that this capacity will be touched in 2032, but the number of air travellers reached this mark in 2023 itself, 10 years before the estimated timeframe. Currently, as per the AAI official data, the number of travellers reached 40 lakh per year last year itself.

‘In 2023, AAI decided to shift the movement of the ATR travellers to old terminal building by conducting a complete facelift of the 6,000 square meter ground floor space of the old terminal building, where only CISF Deputy Commandant’s office was being operated.

Since the height of the old terminal is low and an aerobridge is not required for boarding in ATR aircraft, the remodelling of the old terminal building was started in April 2024 at a projected cost of Rs 26 crore in April 2024. It was scheduled to become operational in one year by May 2025 but the work got delayed.

Now, the civil, interior and installation of machinery & equipment will be completed by the end of next month. The inspection by the team of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is likely to start by next month. Highly placed sources of AAI informed this correspondent, ‘the configured old terminal building will be made operational by April or May.’

Features at a glance

The parking entrance of old terminal will be from the side which has been expanded from 2-lane to 4-lane.

150 cars and buses can be parked in the parking lot.

At City side, there will be 3 departure gates and 2 arrival or exit gates.

At air side, 3 boarding gates and one arrival gate.

There will be 14 check-in counters and 6 ticket counters which can be extended to 8.

There will be 2 VIP and one baby care and medical emergency room each.

6 toilets for male, female and divyang.

There will be a number of CISF security check points with 3 X-ray machines.

No tree cutting has been done for this project, instead, green cover would be expanded by conducting landscaping and development of the garden.

Version

The make-over of the ground floor of the old terminal building is about to be completed. The installations of necessary machines and equipment will be completed by March and it will be made operational for travelers of the ATR aircraft by April or May.

Shankar Lalwani, MP and Chairman of Airport Advisory Committee.