Madhya Pradesh February 7, 2026, Weather Update: Winter Eases As Temperatures Rise 2–4°C, Days Turn Pleasant Across Cities

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh is changing. After many days of cold, fog and mixed weather, there are signs that the winter season is now slowly moving.

People are watching the sky and talking about how the weather feels and what tomorrow will be like.

Weather Forecast

Today, the weather department says the winter cold is easing. Many districts will see clear skies and warm days soon. However, mornings may still be cool for a while. People are happy to spend more time outside in the sunshine but are still wearing warm clothes early in the day.

In Bhopal, the day is mostly clear with sunshine. The maximum temperature during the day is around 27–28°C, and the minimum at night is near 12°C. Many people feel that daytime warmth gives some relief from the cold mornings.

In Indore, the weather is also warm in the daytime, with temperatures rising to about 27–29°C. Nights are cool, about 14–15°C. Some young people said they enjoy the sunny afternoons but still need jackets in the early morning.

In Satna, the forecast is similar. Daytime temperatures will be around 28–29°C and nights around 12–14°C. People say they feel comfortable during the day, but it is still cold in the early hours.

Other parts of Madhya Pradesh are also seeing mild weather. Gwalior and Jabalpur are cool in the morning but warm in the afternoon. Gwalior’s early temperature is about 15–17°C now, and Jabalpur is around 17°C.

In the last few weeks, many cities had very cold days and nights. Temperatures dropped below 10°C in some places. For example, Mandsaur recorded a low of about 2.9°C during the coldest period. People found it hard to go out in early mornings.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is moving from winter to a warmer period. Daytime temperatures are rising, fog is reducing, and nights are slowly getting less cold. People expect more warm and dry days in the coming week.