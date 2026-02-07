Indore News: Man Falls Of City Bus, Dies After Driver Suddenly Applies Brakes; Was Standing On Door To Pay Conductor

Indore News: Man Dies After Falling From City Bus As Driver Suddenly Applied Brakes | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reckless driving of city buses claimed another life in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday. A 45-year-old man died after falling from a moving city bus in the Khajrana police station limits.

The incident occurred when the man was travelling with his mother and brother to attend a relative’s funeral.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rajkumar Rawal, a resident of Malviya Nagar.

His nephew Ritik said that Rajkumar was travelling with his brother and mother to Choral to attend a relative’s funeral.

They boarded a city bus near Khajrana Square on Ring Road and were heading towards Teen Imli Square.

The bus was already overcrowded when they boarded it. As soon as they got inside, the conductor started demanding fare right at the door. Rajkumar stood near the door to take the ticket.

Meanwhile, the bus driver suddenly accelerated and then applied brakes, causing a strong jerk.

Rajkumar lost his balance and fell onto the road from the moving bus, sustaining severe head injuries.

Rajkumar was rushed to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He worked as a mason and lived in a rented house.

The police have started an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

City bus killed 2 in November

The recent city bus accident was reported in November, when 2 boys, aged 17 and 18, were killed after a speeding bus hit their bike head-on in the Simrol police station area.

The accident took place near an under-construction bridge at Chokhi Dhani on Khandwa Road around 6 pm, when they were returning home after work. They were taken to MY Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The bus driver fled the spot, leaving the bus behind, which was later seized by the police. The victims were identified as Vijay Mavi (18) and Ravi Mavi (17) from Shiv Nagar village.