Indore News: Speeding City Bus Claims Two Teens’ Lives |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two boys aged 17 and 18-years-old were killed after a speeding bus collided head on with their bike in Simrol police station area on Monday evening. The incident occurred near the under-construction bridge at Chokhi Dhani on Khandwa Road around 6 pm when the duo was returning home after finishing work. They were rushed to MY hospital where they were declared brought dead. The errant bus driver fled the scene abandoning the bus which was seized by the police.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Vijay Mavi (18) and Ravi Mavi (17), a resident of Shiv Nagar village.

Simrol police station in-charge Amit Bhamor said that the duo was riding the bike towards Indore from Simrol when their bike collided head on with the city bus heading towards IIT Indore in Simrol from Bhanwarkuan area. The accident might have occurred when one of them attempted to overtake and their vehicles collided. The bus driver fled the scene while police have seized the bus, added TI Bhamor.

The deceased’s family members said that Vijay and Ravi were cousins. They worked as labourers and mason and had gone for work in Simrol. They were returning home when they met with the accident midway.

In recent months, Indore has seen several severe accidents involving buses killing several people

On November 3, three people were killed and nine were injured when a passenger bus overturned and fell about 20 feet into a gorge in the Bheru Ghat stretch under Simrol police limits. The bus (MP 13 ZE 4895) was travelling from Omkareshwar to Ujjain with around 35 passengers on board when it crashed near a diversion while climbing from Choral towards Bheru Ghat.

On October 31, a Medicaps University bus carrying students, hit a two-wheeler on Rajkumar Bridge, killing one person and injuring another when they were returning home after finishing work.

On September 17, a couple and their two minor children were killed when a speeding bus belonging to MLA Golu Shukla’s family’s travel firm hit their motorcycle in the Sanwer police station area. The tragedy occurred near Ringnodiya village on the Indore–Ujjain Road, killing Mahendra Solanki (35), his wife Jayshree Solanki (33), and their sons Jigar (5) and Tejas (14).

On August 20, another Medicaps University bus claimed lives of two people, including a Class XII student and a software engineer, and left three others critically injured after hitting four vehicles between Antim Square and Bada Ganpati Square in the Malharganj police station area.