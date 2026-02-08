MP News: Collector Calls For 100% ANC Registrations In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Neha Meena stressed on 100% antenatal care (ANC) registrations in Jhabua during an executive meeting of the District Health Committee on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Meena and organised at the collector’s office.

During the meeting, the collector reviewed key indicators related to maternal and child health including ANC registration, fourth ANC checkups, high-risk pregnancies, immunisation, TB-Free India campaign, sickle cell screening and progress on the UWIN portal.

Upon noticing a 5.56% decline in ANC registrations compared to last year, Meena directed Block Medical Officers (BMOs) to ensure 100% registration. She gave instructions to sector supervisors and field staff for closer monitoring of low performance in fourth ANC checkups.

Special focus was laid on identification and management of high-risk and anemic pregnant women, particularly in Jhabua, Ranapur and Thandla blocks.

Additionally, progress of immunisation, sickle cell screening and TB control was assessed, with directions to improve outreach and community participation. The meeting was attended by CMHO Dr BS Baghel, doctors, BMOs and supervisors.