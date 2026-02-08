 MP News: Collector Calls For 100% ANC Registrations In Jhabua
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Collector Calls For 100% ANC Registrations In Jhabua

MP News: Collector Calls For 100% ANC Registrations In Jhabua

directed Block Medical Officers (BMOs) to ensure 100% registration. She gave instructions to sector supervisors and field staff for closer monitoring of low performance in fourth ANC checkups. Special focus was laid on identification and management of high-risk and anemic pregnant women, particularly in Jhabua, Ranapur, and Thandla blocks.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Collector Calls For 100% ANC Registrations In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Neha Meena stressed on 100% antenatal care (ANC) registrations in Jhabua during an executive meeting of the District Health Committee on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Meena and organised at the collector’s office.

Read Also
Indore News: 3 Km Youth Walk For Drug-Free Life On Feb 8; Thousands Of Youngsters To Join Early...
article-image

During the meeting, the collector reviewed key indicators related to maternal and child health including ANC registration, fourth ANC checkups, high-risk pregnancies, immunisation, TB-Free India campaign, sickle cell screening and progress on the UWIN portal.

Upon noticing a 5.56% decline in ANC registrations compared to last year, Meena directed Block Medical Officers (BMOs) to ensure 100% registration. She gave instructions to sector supervisors and field staff for closer monitoring of low performance in fourth ANC checkups.

FPJ Shorts
'Saw Worst Side Of Humans...': Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Shibani Dandekar Lost Work For Supporting Her During SSR Case
'Saw Worst Side Of Humans...': Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Shibani Dandekar Lost Work For Supporting Her During SSR Case
Indian Students Among Six Injured In Knife Attack At Russian University Dormitory In Ufa - VIDEO
Indian Students Among Six Injured In Knife Attack At Russian University Dormitory In Ufa - VIDEO
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 8: City Records Warm Sunny Day At 27 Degrees While Air Quality Remains In Poor Category
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 8: City Records Warm Sunny Day At 27 Degrees While Air Quality Remains In Poor Category
'Back To Rule!': Zanai Bhosle's Comment Steals Spotlight As Mohammed Siraj Delivers Big During IND vs USA ICC T20 World Cup; Video
'Back To Rule!': Zanai Bhosle's Comment Steals Spotlight As Mohammed Siraj Delivers Big During IND vs USA ICC T20 World Cup; Video

Special focus was laid on identification and management of high-risk and anemic pregnant women, particularly in Jhabua, Ranapur and Thandla blocks.

Additionally, progress of immunisation, sickle cell screening and TB control was assessed, with directions to improve outreach and community participation. The meeting was attended by CMHO Dr BS Baghel, doctors, BMOs and supervisors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Collector Calls For 100% ANC Registrations In Jhabua
MP News: Collector Calls For 100% ANC Registrations In Jhabua
MP News: Vijay Shah Again Tenders Apology Before Supreme Court Hearing
MP News: Vijay Shah Again Tenders Apology Before Supreme Court Hearing
Indore News: City Industrialists To Attend Plast India 2026 Exposure Visit
Indore News: City Industrialists To Attend Plast India 2026 Exposure Visit
Indore News: Day 2; Yuva Mahotsav Sparks Youth Dialogue On Nation-Building
Indore News: Day 2; Yuva Mahotsav Sparks Youth Dialogue On Nation-Building
Indore News: 30-Year-Old Woman Murdered After Sexual Assault; Accused Arrested
Indore News: 30-Year-Old Woman Murdered After Sexual Assault; Accused Arrested