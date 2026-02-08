 MP News: Citizens Seek Sonography, X-Ray Machines At Namli CHC
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Citizens Seek Sonography, X-Ray Machines At Namli CHC | FP Photo

Namli (Madhya Pradesh): A group of citizens requested Ratlam Collector Misha Singh to get sonography and X-ray machines installed at Namli Community Health Centre (CHC), during her visit to the medical facility in Namli town for an inspection on Saturday.

The citizens who made the request included former LoP Satyendra, senior journalist Nandkishore Dandig and other dignitaries.

They explained that 52 villages are connected to Namli CHC and patients currently have to travel to Ratlam for sonography and X-ray examinations.

The delegation also raised need for appointing a female doctor at the centre to ensure smooth functioning of maternity services and prevent inconvenience to women visiting the maternity ward.

The collector also reviewed the hospital’s facilities, starting with ceiling and wall maintenance work. She examined TV facilities in wards, premises cleanliness and labour room arrangements.

The collector inquired about accommodation for patient attendants and examined all government-provided diagnostic facilities available at the hospital.

She instructed that all test reports should be sent to patients via WhatsApp on their mobile phones to avoid unnecessary difficulties.

The collector assured the delegation that their concerns would be addressed promptly.

