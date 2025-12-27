Indore News: New Year Vigil; Police Crackdown On Crime Hotspot

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police launched a special late-night checking drive across Indore ahead of New Year celebrations on Saturday night, targeting criminals, antisocial elements and illegal activities.

On the instructions of Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, teams from all four police zones conducted surprise inspections, patrolling and hotspot monitoring across the city.

During the drive, police scanned 950 suspects involved in suspicious or criminal activities. Legal action was taken against 377 individuals. A total of 126+ warrants, including long-pending arrest warrants, bailable and non-bailable warrants and summons, were executed.

The police booked 163 vehicle drivers and riders for drunk driving under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and stated that the drive will continue regularly to curb negligent road behavior and ensure public safety. Additionally, 7 NDPS Act cases were registered against individuals found consuming illegal narcotic substances, while 18 cases were filed for drinking alcohol at public places. Preventive action was taken against 73 habitual offenders, and several absconding accused were caught.

To strengthen surveillance, police deployed drone patrolling in shadow and hotspot areas. During aerial-assisted ground checks, 573+ criminals, including history-sheeters, suspects linked to women-related crimes, and others, were scanned and warned.

Teams also conducted breath-analyzer checks of interstate and state bus and truck drivers, including truckers and bus operators crossing state borders. Several absconding accused were apprehended during the drive.

Police confirmed that similar operations will continue regularly to maintain law and order in the city.