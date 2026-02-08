 Madhya Pradesh February 8, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Spell Intensifies In Eastern MP; Temperature Rise Expected Thereafter
Madhya Pradesh February 8, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Spell Intensifies In Eastern MP; Temperature Rise Expected Thereafter

Madhya Pradesh February 8, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Spell Intensifies In Eastern MP; Temperature Rise Expected Thereafter

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing the final phase of winter with a sharp fall in night temperatures, especially in eastern districts. Katni, Shahdol, and Umaria remained the coldest, with Katni recording 3.5°C. The cold spell will continue for two days, while temperatures may rise gradually thereafter.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh February 8, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Spell Intensifies In Eastern MP; Temperature Rise Expected Thereafter | Pinterest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state is experiencing the final phase of winter, where a sharp drop in night temperatures was recorded, especially in the eastern part of the state. Katni, Shahdol, and Umaria remained the coldest districts.

On Sunday morning, light fog was observed in parts of the Gwalior–Chambal region. However, there is no warning of rain or dense fog at present. While daytime temperatures will rise due to strong sunlight, cold winds are expected in districts including Bhopal, Sehore, Guna, Gwalior, Bhind, and Morena. The cold is expected to be more intense during late nights and early mornings.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the Karaundi area of ​​the Katni district plunged to 3.5°C, while the mercury dropped below 10 degrees in 13 cities across the state. Nights have been getting progressively colder for the past three days, and the effects of the cold are clearly visible even in the major cities.

According to meteorologists, a new Western Disturbance is likely to become active over the Western Himalayan region from February 9, with its effects potentially reaching Madhya Pradesh after February 12, which may bring winter rainfall. However, there is no possibility of rain or hailstorms in the state for the next five days.

Temperature in major urban hubs

The minimum temperature in Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior dropped up to 11°C. In Jabalpur, the mercury dropped to 10.8°C, while the night temperature in Ujjain was recorded at 13°C.

In other cold regions, Kalyanpur (Shahdol) registered 4.9°C, Umaria 7°C, Rewa and Khajuraho 7.4°C, Mandla 7.9°C, and Nowgong 8.8°C. Temperatures in Satna stood at 8.9°C, Rajgarh and Shivpuri at 9°C, Pachmarhi at 9.4°C, and Damoh and Malajkhand at 9.8°C.

Cold spell to persist for next 2 days

According to the Meteorological Department, the cold spell is likely to continue for the next two days. After which, day and night temperatures are likely to increase by 2-3°C.

Currently, the effects of the cold are most pronounced in the Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar, Jabalpur, and Shahdol divisions. Even in major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, the minimum temperature remains below 13°C.

