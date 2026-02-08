Bhopal News: Chief Justice of India Opens Two-Day Conference On People-Centric Judiciary | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Justice of India Surya Kant inaugurated a two-day conference of all the chief justices of high courts on a unified, efficient and people-centric judiciary here on Saturday.

The conference aimed at a collective commitment to build a modern, uniform and accessible justice system for every citizen. The summit is centred on transforming the Indian judiciary through visionary leadership and the formulation of a national judicial policy.

Key discussions focused on adopting strategic, data-driven judicial governance to streamline court administration and effective use and integration of advanced technology to enhance alternative dispute resolution methods, ensuring the legal system evolved beyond traditional constraints.

The Chief Justice of India, senior Supreme Court judges and chief justices from across the country deliberated on breaking down linguistic and geographic barriers through digital innovation, aiming to create a more equitable citizen-centric judicial framework.

CJI and HC chief justices visit Mrignayani Emporium

The CJI and others visited the Mrignayani Emporium in GTB Complex in the evening, said ML Sharma, emporium head.