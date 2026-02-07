 MP News: Vijay Shah Again Tenders Apology Before Supreme Court Hearing
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Vijay Shah has again tendered an apology before the hearing of the case in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Shah’s apology came at a time when the apex court will hear the case a day after. The minister called a press conference in Indore, where he tendered the apology.

A day before, the minister avoided questions over his statement raised by media persons.

An SIT, inquiring into Shah’s statement that she is the sister of terrorists, has found him guilty and sought permission from the state government for his prosecution.

The SC directed the government to take a decision within two weeks to prosecute the minister. The state has sent a reply to the apex court.

The way Shah sought an apology indicates that the government has not given permission for his prosecution.

Saha read out the written apology before media persons. The words used in the apology indicate that it will be presented to the apex court, which has already said that the time for tendering an apology was over.

In his apology, Shah said, "It is necessary to use courteous words in public life. I have reflected over the incident. I have learnt a lesson.’’

In the apology, he wrote he would keep his tongue under control and never make such a mistake.

Shah again said that he never wanted to hurt the feelings of any female officer belonging to the Indian Army or to any society.

According to Shah, his words were not according to his feelings. He said feelings should be understood behind his utterances; he had no ill feeling against anyone.

‘I tender an unconditional apology from the bottom of my heart. The words emerged out of my feelings for the nation. It is painful that my words have sparked a controversy. I have always respected the Indian Army. And I will continue to do so.’’

