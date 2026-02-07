Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Orders Wetland Authority To Protect Kaliyasot, Kerwa Dams

Bhopal News: NGT Orders Wetland Authority To Protect Kaliyasot, Kerwa Dams | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday directed the State Wetland Authority to identify and demarcate the zone of influence around water bodies such as Kaliyasot and Kerwa dams in their catchment areas to protect wetlands from negative impacts of developmental activities.

The process must be completed within two months.

District Collector, DFO and CEO of Bhopal district were instructed to remove encroachments in their areas as per prevailing norms to ensure long-term conservation of dams. The DFO is also to undertake plantation drives along with soil and moisture conservation in open forest patches in the catchment to prevent soil erosion.

Observing the situation, NGT said protecting the catchment area of Kerwa dam from illegal encroachment and vegetative degradation is crucial, as erosion can reduce storage capacity and affect the dam s longevity.

The Principal Secretary (WRD) has been directed to form a patrolling and monitoring team of local officials to inspect the Full Tank Level (FTL) boundary of Kerwa dam twice a month. Any illegal dumping or violations must be addressed immediately. Since Kerwa dam falls under WRD jurisdiction, it is the department s duty to prevent dumping that affects storage capacity.

The order followed a petition by green activist Rashid Noor Khan regarding encroachments near these water bodies. Advocate Harshvardhan Tiwari, representing the petitioner, said district authorities must ensure effective implementation of Wetland Rules, 2017 for dam longevity. The State Pollution Control Board is also directed to monitor the sites periodically and take remedial measures in case of violations.

Directives

Illegal dumping to be stopped immediately

Collector, DFO and CEO directed to clear encroachments

Plantation and soil-moisture conservation to be taken up in catchment areas

Patrolling and monitoring team to be formed

FTL boundary