Indore News: 30-Year-Old Woman Murdered After Sexual Assault; Accused Arrested

Indore News: Woman Murdered After Sexual Assault; Accused Arrested | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman was brutally murdered after being sexually assaulted, and police have arrested the prime accused.

The victim was found in critical condition with disheveled clothing near Mateshwari Sugni Devi Girls College, under Pardeshipura police station limits on Saturday morning. She succumbed to her injuries after struggling for several hours.

According to DCP (zone-2) Kumar Prateek, the victim was discovered lying injured in an open ground. “Her clothes were disheveled; she was properly covered by police and rushed to the hospital,” he said. Preliminary reports indicated the woman had a history of association with drug users and a prior criminal record linked to assault cases.

While no CCTV cameras were present at the exact spot, police scanned footage from surrounding cameras to trace suspects.

Because the woman was bleeding from her private parts, suspicions of sexual assault were heightened

Police detained several suspects for questioning, and one individual was identified as the prime accused through CCTV footage. DCP Prateek said the accused initially misled the police by claiming involvement of others, but investigations confirmed that Mukesh alias Kau of Tapu Nagar acted alone.

Murder motive: Jealousy over multiple affairs

ACP Himani Mishra added that during interrogation, Mukesh confessed to murdering the woman after sexually assaulting her. He claimed the victim used to take money from him but was also involved with other men. Driven by jealousy and enmity, he took her to the ground on Saturday night, sexually assaulted her, and smashed her face with a stone to kill her.

Accused has prior record of murder

The accused has a criminal history, with four prior cases registered against him, including murder and attempted murder in 2004. He knew the victim personally, as they often consumed intoxicants together. The woman, who had no permanent residence, occasionally stayed at his place.

In night, police saw woman with others at same spot

Dr Rashmi Vajpayee, Principal of the college, revealed that police had encountered the woman with a group of individuals near the same spot around 9:30 pm the previous night and moved them along. It is suspected the group may have returned later that night. At the time of discovery, the woman’s condition was critical, with visible bleeding on her face and body.

Police have sent the body for autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death. Further investigation is ongoing, and strict action is being taken to ensure justice in this case.