 Indore News: City Industrialists To Attend Plast India 2026 Exposure Visit
Swapnil Garg, General Manager of the Industries Department, said the visit will allow participants to understand modern machinery, technological advancements, production processes, and growth opportunities. The program is implemented at the state level by the Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam (MPLUN).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 12:49 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of industrialists from Indore will depart for New Delhi on Sunday morning to participate in the Plast India 2026 Exposure Visit, scheduled at Bharat Mandapam from February 8 to 10.

The event is being organized under the Government of India’s RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) Scheme, aimed at connecting MSME and startup units of Madhya Pradesh with new technologies, industrial trends, and national and international market opportunities.

The exposure visit will provide insights into innovations in the plastic, packaging, and machinery sectors, along with business networking and investment opportunities.

The exposure visit is entirely free of charge, with all expenses, including flights, hotel accommodation, and meals, covered by the government. The delegation will depart from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at 10:00 AM on February 8.

Officials highlighted that such initiatives are crucial for strengthening the state’s MSME ecosystem, keeping entrepreneurs updated with emerging global industrial practices, and promoting innovation, economic growth, and competitiveness among Madhya Pradesh industries.

