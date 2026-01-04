 Indore News: Crime Branch Returns 326 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹1.20 Crore to Owners
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
Indore News: Crime Branch Returns 326 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹1.20 Crore to Owners | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch gave a special New Year gift by returning 326 lost mobile phones worth about Rs 1.20 crore to their owners on Saturday. The action was taken based on complaints received through the Citizen Cop Application.

DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi said that on the instruction of CP Santosh Kumar Singh, the crime branch cyber cell worked on pending complaints from the year 2025 and successfully traced the missing phones.

These mobiles were recovered not only from Indore but also from other districts of Madhya Pradesh and states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

 The recovered phones included costly models from companies such as iPhone, OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme and others.

Police said that the use of the Citizen Cop App for online complaints is increasing among the public which is helping in faster action and recovery.

The Citizen Cop Application allows people to file online complaints related to lost or stolen items from home without visiting the police station.

Indore Police appealed to citizens to use the app and assured them that online complaints are taken seriously and acted upon.

Indore News: Crime Branch Returns 326 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹1.20 Crore to Owners

