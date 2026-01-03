Indore News: Couple With 2 Kids Injured as Truck Runs Over Bike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple and their two children sustained injuries after a recklessly driven container truck ran over them under Kanadiya police station limits on Friday night.

The accident occurred around 11:00 pm near Bicholi Mardana Bridge underpass when the family was on a two-wheeler. The victims were rushed to a hospital, where the couple is currently undergoing treatment.

According to police, victims have been identified as Vivek Neeraj (46), his wife Prabha Neeraj (44), their daughter Kavya (11), and their son Ayush (5), all residents of Pushpratan Park Colony, Devguradia.

Kanadiya police station in-charge Saharsh Yadav stated that after the accident, the driver attempted to flee the scene; however, police arrested the errant driver after a 30-minute chase and seized the truck. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 125(a) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Dashcam footage of accident surfaces on social media

Footage of the accident was recorded by the dashcam of a car behind the couple's two-wheeler and has gone viral on social media. In the video, the family is seen travelling on their two-wheeler and the truck giving an indicator for turning right. Then, the truck stopped for a few seconds and took an abrupt turn towards Mayank Blue Water Park Road, hitting the two-wheeler in the process. Subsequently, the truck is seen fleeing from the scene.

Man in ICU; wife has multiple leg fracture

Vivek's brother Vinay said that Vivek is currently in ICU and remains unconscious, while Prabha sustained multiple fractures to her leg and has undergone surgery. Prabha is a government teacher, and her husband also works at a school as a non-teaching professional.

The accident occurred when Vivek, with his family, was returning home in Devguradiya from his parents' home in Vinoba Nagar.