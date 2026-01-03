MP News: 'Do Not Drink Tap Water Directly,' Ujjain Municipal Corporation Issues Citywide Warning After Indore Tragedy--VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation has issued a public warning asking residents not to drink tap water directly until further notice.

The advisory comes soon after 15 deaths were reported in Indore due to contaminated drinking water, raising serious concerns about water safety in nearby districts as well.

To make sure the message reaches everyone, the warning is being announced through loudspeakers mounted on e-rickshaws moving through different parts of the city.

इंदौर में दूषित पानी से 15 मौतों के बाद...



CM मोहन यादव के गृह ज़िले उज्जैन में नगर निगम का ऐलान कर रहा है;



"अगले आदेश तक नल का पानी सीधे नहीं पिएं। अत्यंत आवश्यक होने पर उबाल के पिएं।"



यानी, नगर निगम मान रहा है कि उज्जैन का पानी भी स्वच्छ नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/zUgWD8zIsh — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) January 2, 2026

The speaker message tells residents not to drink tap water directly and to use boiled water only. Many people stopped to listen as the e-rickshaws passed through residential areas and markets.

The Ujjain Municipal Corporation announced that people should not drink tap water directly until further notice. It said that if water is needed urgently, it must be boiled before drinking.

According to the post on X, this warning shows that the civic body itself accepts that the water supply in Ujjain may not be fully safe at present.

People are questioning the safety checks and maintenance of water supply systems.

Residents have demanded quick action, proper testing of water, and clear information from authorities.