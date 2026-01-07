 MP News: EOW Case Against PHE Executive Engineer For Giving Fake Experience Certificate
Wednesday, January 07, 2026
MP News: EOW Case Against PHE Executive Engineer For Giving Fake Experience Certificate | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against the executive engineer posted at PHE department in Damoh for releasing an experience certificate to a company, said officials here on Tuesday.

DG, EOW, Upendra Jain said that the two complainants Samyak Jain and Mannan Agarwal had filed a complaint against MK Umaria for issuing the certificate to Aman Enterprise. According to complaint, a tender was given to Umapati Drillers. After the completion of the work, the work completion certificate was given to the company.

But the executive engineer issued the experience certificate to Aman More, owner of Aman Enterprise. The Sagar unit of EOW had conducted the investigation and found that the EE had misused his post and issued the certificate. The police have registered the case against the EE and the owner of the firm under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

