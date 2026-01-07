 MP News: Government Seeks To Know Info On Crematorium In Villages; Minister Prahlad Patel Announced Approach Road To Cremation Ground
MP News: Government Seeks To Know Info On Crematorium In Villages; Minister Prahlad Patel Announced Approach Road To Cremation Ground

The state government has sought details on cremation grounds in villages, asking gram panchayats to verify land records and facilities. The move follows a ministerial announcement to provide cremation grounds and approach roads where lacking. Officials said the focus is on fencing, boundary walls and access roads, with works funded under the 5th State Finance Commission grant.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Drains In Cities Releasing Dirty Water Into Narmada: Says State Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panchayat and Rural Development department has written to all collectors and chief executive officers of Zila Panchayats regarding availability of cremation grounds and allied facilities.

Every Gram Panchayat has been asked to verify, through revenue records, which villages under their jurisdiction have cremation grounds through land reservation and which do not.

The circular comes after panchayat and rural development minister Prahlad Patel had recently announced that villages lacking cremation ground facilities would be provided with such facilities along with approach connectivity.

However, additional chief secretary Deepali Rastogi clarified that all villages already have cremation grounds. The objective, she said, is to provide proper access roads and ensure protection through fencing and boundary walls.

A senior officer of the Directorate of Panchayat and Rural Department, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there is no proper record of how many villages actually have cremation ground facilities.

article-image

If land for a cremation ground is unavailable, the Gram Panchayat must apply for allocation of land from the concerned collector. The department plans to fence cremation grounds and construct boundary walls. For grounds lacking approach roads, especially where villagers face difficulties during monsoon, access roads will be constructed.

Works for fencing, boundary walls and approach roads will be prioritised under the infrastructure development grant of 5th State Finance Commission.

