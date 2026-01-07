 Madhya Pradesh January 7, 2026, Weather Update: Intense Cold & Fog Grip State; Umaria Coldest At 3.9°C, Khajuraho Shivers At 4.5°C
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh January 7, 2026, Weather Update: Intense Cold & Fog Grip State; Umaria Coldest At 3.9°C, Khajuraho Shivers At 4.5°C

Madhya Pradesh January 7, 2026, Weather Update: Intense Cold & Fog Grip State; Umaria Coldest At 3.9°C, Khajuraho Shivers At 4.5°C

The Meteorological Department issued a cold wave alert for Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, and Shajapur on Wednesday. ​​Earlier, Shajapur, Shahdol, Seoni, Mandsaur, and Sehore also experienced cold wave conditions. Bhopal and Rajgarh experienced a severe cold wave. Cold day conditions prevailed in Bhopal, Vidisha, Sehore, Shajapur, and Narsinghpur.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh January 7, 2026, Weather Update: Experiencing Intense Cold And Fog; Nighttime Temperatures Across The State Are Below 10°C | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing intense cold and fog since the onset of New Year.

Night temperatures across the state dipped below 10 degrees Celsius. Umaria recorded the lowest temperature at 3.9 degrees Celsius. Rajgarh and Khajuraho recorded 4.5 degrees, Shivpuri 5 degrees, and Rewa 5.8 degrees.

Read Also
MP News: 'Bahut Dheeth Mahila Hai,' BJP MP Shivamangal Singh Tomar Complains To Collector About Naib...
article-image

What do meteorologists say

The Meteorological Department issued a cold wave alert for Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, and Shajapur on Wednesday. ​​Earlier, Shajapur, Shahdol, Seoni, Mandsaur, and Sehore also experienced cold wave conditions. Bhopal and Rajgarh experienced a severe cold wave. Cold day conditions prevailed in Bhopal, Vidisha, Sehore, Shajapur, and Narsinghpur.

FPJ Shorts
Titan Stock Hits 1-Year High After Jewellery-Led 40% Revenue Growth
Titan Stock Hits 1-Year High After Jewellery-Led 40% Revenue Growth
'No External Agents Governing Venezuela': Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Rejects US-Led Transition Claims
'No External Agents Governing Venezuela': Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Rejects US-Led Transition Claims
Karan Singh Grover Pens Heartfelt Note For Wife Bipasha Basu On 46th Birthday: 'My Bestest Friend, Most Patient Person...'
Karan Singh Grover Pens Heartfelt Note For Wife Bipasha Basu On 46th Birthday: 'My Bestest Friend, Most Patient Person...'
Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q3 Show, Festive Demand Lifts Revenue Sharply
Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q3 Show, Festive Demand Lifts Revenue Sharply

After mercury dipped to record low of 3.8 degree Celsius in Bhopal on Monday night, denizens experienced slight relief on Tuesday, with temperature recovering to 8.4 degree celsius.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Rajgarh at 2 degrees Celsius. Kalyanpur in Shahdol recorded 2.8 degrees, Shajapur 3.7, Mandsaur 3.8, Sehore 3.9, and Rewa 4 degrees Celsius. Several trains arriving from Delhi were also delayed due to dense fog. Trains including the Malwa Express and Sachkhand Express arrived 5 to 6 hours late, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Weather Forecast – 7 Jan 2026 | Major MP Cities

City Min Temp Max Temp

Bhopal 10°C 23-24°C

Indore 12°C 25-26°C

Gwalior 6°C 19-20 °C

Jabalpur 11°C 23 °C

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: DGP Kailash Makwana Receives 1st Heartfulness Change Maker Award

MP News: DGP Kailash Makwana Receives 1st Heartfulness Change Maker Award

MP News: EOW Case Against PHE Executive Engineer For Giving Fake Experience Certificate

MP News: EOW Case Against PHE Executive Engineer For Giving Fake Experience Certificate

MP News: Irani Gang Kingpin Raju Likely To Be In Gujrat; Gang Works In A Multi-Layered Structure

MP News: Irani Gang Kingpin Raju Likely To Be In Gujrat; Gang Works In A Multi-Layered Structure

Indore News: All Government Borewells To Be Geo-Tagged In City

Indore News: All Government Borewells To Be Geo-Tagged In City

Bhopal News: BMC Council Meeting Scheduled For January 13; Important Proposals Including Green...

Bhopal News: BMC Council Meeting Scheduled For January 13; Important Proposals Including Green...