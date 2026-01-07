Madhya Pradesh January 7, 2026, Weather Update: Intense Cold & Fog Grip State; Umaria Coldest At 3.9°C, Khajuraho Shivers At 4.5°C

Madhya Pradesh January 7, 2026, Weather Update: Experiencing Intense Cold And Fog; Nighttime Temperatures Across The State Are Below 10°C | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing intense cold and fog since the onset of New Year.

Night temperatures across the state dipped below 10 degrees Celsius. Umaria recorded the lowest temperature at 3.9 degrees Celsius. Rajgarh and Khajuraho recorded 4.5 degrees, Shivpuri 5 degrees, and Rewa 5.8 degrees.

What do meteorologists say

The Meteorological Department issued a cold wave alert for Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, and Shajapur on Wednesday. ​​Earlier, Shajapur, Shahdol, Seoni, Mandsaur, and Sehore also experienced cold wave conditions. Bhopal and Rajgarh experienced a severe cold wave. Cold day conditions prevailed in Bhopal, Vidisha, Sehore, Shajapur, and Narsinghpur.

After mercury dipped to record low of 3.8 degree Celsius in Bhopal on Monday night, denizens experienced slight relief on Tuesday, with temperature recovering to 8.4 degree celsius.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Rajgarh at 2 degrees Celsius. Kalyanpur in Shahdol recorded 2.8 degrees, Shajapur 3.7, Mandsaur 3.8, Sehore 3.9, and Rewa 4 degrees Celsius. Several trains arriving from Delhi were also delayed due to dense fog. Trains including the Malwa Express and Sachkhand Express arrived 5 to 6 hours late, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Weather Forecast – 7 Jan 2026 | Major MP Cities

City Min Temp Max Temp

Bhopal 10°C 23-24°C

Indore 12°C 25-26°C

Gwalior 6°C 19-20 °C

Jabalpur 11°C 23 °C