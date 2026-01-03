Indore Water Deaths: 'Even The Cleanest City Failed To Keep Water Safe' Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Criticises Administration After 15 Deaths--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed deep concern over the ongoing water contamination issue in Indore, which has already claimed fifteen lives.

Speaking about the case, Tharoor said he was “deeply saddened by the news” and criticised the city administration for not acting in time to prevent the crisis.

#WATCH | Indore water contamination issue | Thiruvananthapuram | Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "I am deeply saddened by the news... It is a pity that this was allowed to happen because Indore has the tag of the cleanest city in India and received a national award for… pic.twitter.com/g2QaKLM8F1 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2026

Indore, which is often celebrated as one of India’s cleanest cities and has received national awards for cleanliness, is now facing criticism after reports of E. coli bacteria in its drinking water surfaced. “It is a pity that this was allowed to happen,” Tharoor said, adding that warnings had been given earlier but the administration only reacted after people started dying.

He further expressed concern that the contamination appears to be affecting people in less affluent areas more severely, which he suggested may have contributed to the issue not being prioritized. Tharoor urged all those responsible for managing water safety to take immediate action to protect residents. “Having E. coli in the water is scary and should be immediately dealt with. Expeditious action should be taken,” he said.

He emphasised that while Indore has impressed the nation with its cleanliness record, ensuring safe and clean drinking water for all residents is of paramount importance. He called on authorities to address the case quickly and make sure no more lives are put at risk.