 Indore Water Deaths: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies During Treatment; Toll Rises To 15
The death toll in Bhagirathpura, Indore has risen to 15 due to contaminated drinking water. A 60-year-old woman died after suffering vomiting and diarrhoea for two days. Many residents have fallen sick from polluted tap water, which has long been foul-smelling. Authorities are now providing medical care and investigating the contamination.

Friday, January 02, 2026
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in Bhagirathpura, Indore has risen to 15 as the problem of contaminated drinking water continues to affect residents.

Earlier, 14 deaths were reported between December 21 and January 1.

A 60-year-old woman died during treatment on Friday, after falling sick. She had been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea for two days before being admitted to a private hospital.

According to information, the woman, Geeta Bai Dhurkar died during treatment after falling sick from suspected polluted water.

Her condition worsoned due to severe dehydration. Her son and nephew also became sick with similar symptoms but recovered after timely medical care.

Residents of Bhagirathpura say the tap water in the area has been dirty and foul-smelling for a long time.

Many people in the locality have reported vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever after drinking water from their taps.

According to the officials, the water supply in the area is contaminated, possibly due to leaks in pipelines that may have allowed sewage or other pollutants to mix with drinking water.

Health teams are now providing medical care to affected people, and authorities are investigating the cause of contamination.

Local residents are frustrated and demand that the water system be repaired immediately.

(With Inputs from Staff Reporter)

