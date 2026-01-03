Indore Water Deaths: Face Off Between Congress & BJP Workers In Bhagirathpura After Opposition Not Allowed To Visit Victim Families--VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress and BJP came face to face in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area after Congress leaders were allegedly stopped from meeting families affected by the contaminated drinking water deaths on Saturday.

A video of the incident has circulated on social media, in which the workers from both parties gathered at the spot and raised slogans against each other.

Watch the video below :

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय आखिर किस सच को छुपाना चाहते हैं!

कांग्रेस नेताओं को भागीरथपुरा के पीड़ितों से मिलने से रोकना साजिश है!

तुम्हारी यह गुंडई अब नहीं चलेगी,

कांग्रेस हर पीड़ित के दर्द की आवाज बनेगी! pic.twitter.com/e0K55Zn14Y — MP Congress (@INCMP) January 3, 2026

The Madhya Pradesh Congress, in a post on X, accused the ruling side of deliberately preventing its leaders from reaching the victims’ families.

The party said stopping them was a planned attempt to hide the truth and warned that such actions would not work. Congress said it would continue to raise the voice of every victim and stand with their families.

During the confrontation, BJP workers raised slogans asking “outsiders to go back,” while Congress workers responded with slogans against the ruling party. Police were present in the area and kept appealing to both sides to maintain peace and avoid any clash.

The incident comes amid growing anger over the Indore water contamination tragedy, in which the death toll has risen to 16.

One of the victims, 65-year-old Hiralal, died on December 31 after his health suddenly worsened while visiting someone in the area. His death was reported as due to cardiac arrest.

Medical reports have confirmed that the water supplied in the area was not fit for drinking, with harmful bacteria found in samples.

The issue has sparked strong political reactions and public concern across the city.