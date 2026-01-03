Indore News: IAS Officer Kshitij Singhal Becomes New Indore Municipal Commissioner After Water Tragedy

Indore News: IAS officer Kshitij Singhal Is The New Indore Municipal Commissioner |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IAS officer Kshitij Singhal of the 2014 batch was appointed as the new Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday, a day after the transfer of Dilip Kumar Yadav. He will be taking charge of the office from Saturday itself.

Singhal is known as a dynamic and strict officer. Singhal has earlier served in Ujjain Municipal Corporation and a power distribution company.

The change comes after the state government removed Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav following the deaths of 15 people allegedly linked to contaminated water in Indore.

Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia was issued a show-cause notice and transferred from Indore.

Following this, 3 IAS officers - Akash Singh, Prakhar Singh and Ashish Pathak - were posted in the Indore Municipal Corporation. Among them, Akash Singh and Prakhar Singh are direct-recruit IAS officers, while Ashish Pathak is a promoted IAS officer.

Notably, Dilip Kumar Yadav had the shortest tenure as Indore Municipal Commissioner so far, serving for only about four months after taking charge on September 9.

‘A firm and outspoken officer’

Kshitij Singhal’s wife, Sheetla Patle, is also an IAS officer and is currently posted as the Collector of Seoni.

He had earlier come into the spotlight for marrying fellow IAS officer Sheetla Patle through a court marriage on January 1, without any traditional rituals.

In administrative circles, Singhal is considered a firm and outspoken officer and his working style has sometimes differed from that of political leaders.