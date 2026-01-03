 Indore News: IAS Officer Kshitij Singhal Becomes New Indore Municipal Commissioner After Water Tragedy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: IAS Officer Kshitij Singhal Becomes New Indore Municipal Commissioner After Water Tragedy

Indore News: IAS Officer Kshitij Singhal Becomes New Indore Municipal Commissioner After Water Tragedy

IAS officer Kshitij Singhal (2014 batch) has been appointed as the new Indore Municipal Commissioner following the removal of Dilip Kumar Yadav after a contaminated water incident. Singhal, known as a strict and outspoken officer, took charge on Saturday. Yadav had the shortest tenure, while three other IAS officers were also posted in the civic body.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: IAS officer Kshitij Singhal Is The New Indore Municipal Commissioner |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IAS officer Kshitij Singhal of the 2014 batch was appointed as the new Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday, a day after the transfer of Dilip Kumar Yadav. He will be taking charge of the office from Saturday itself.

Singhal is known as a dynamic and strict officer. Singhal has earlier served in Ujjain Municipal Corporation and a power distribution company.

The change comes after the state government removed Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav following the deaths of 15 people allegedly linked to contaminated water in Indore.

Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia was issued a show-cause notice and transferred from Indore.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Unseasonal January Rains Raise Health Alert Across Mumbai, Thane & Palghar
Maharashtra: Unseasonal January Rains Raise Health Alert Across Mumbai, Thane & Palghar
Maharashtra: Sindhudurg Airport Secures DGCA Nod For 24x7 All-Weather Operations
Maharashtra: Sindhudurg Airport Secures DGCA Nod For 24x7 All-Weather Operations
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here

Following this, 3 IAS officers - Akash Singh, Prakhar Singh and Ashish Pathak - were posted in the Indore Municipal Corporation. Among them, Akash Singh and Prakhar Singh are direct-recruit IAS officers, while Ashish Pathak is a promoted IAS officer.

Notably, Dilip Kumar Yadav had the shortest tenure as Indore Municipal Commissioner so far, serving for only about four months after taking charge on September 9.

Read Also
Indore Water Deaths: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Notice To Municipal Commissioner, Removes Additional...
article-image

‘A firm and outspoken officer’

Kshitij Singhal’s wife, Sheetla Patle, is also an IAS officer and is currently posted as the Collector of Seoni. 

He had earlier come into the spotlight for marrying fellow IAS officer Sheetla Patle through a court marriage on January 1, without any traditional rituals. 

In administrative circles, Singhal is considered a firm and outspoken officer and his working style has sometimes differed from that of political leaders.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 'Rajdhani Ka Pani Saaf, Swachh Aur Surakshit Hai,' Says BMC President Kishan...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: IAS Officer Kshitij Singhal Becomes New Indore Municipal Commissioner After Water...

Indore News: IAS Officer Kshitij Singhal Becomes New Indore Municipal Commissioner After Water...

From Leather Bags To Lifelines: The Epic Story Of How Indore Learned To Quench Its Thirst

From Leather Bags To Lifelines: The Epic Story Of How Indore Learned To Quench Its Thirst

Indore Water Deaths: 'Even The Cleanest City Failed To Keep Water Safe' Congress MP Shashi Tharoor...

Indore Water Deaths: 'Even The Cleanest City Failed To Keep Water Safe' Congress MP Shashi Tharoor...

Indore News: Man Abducted Over ₹40,000 Dispute; 4 Held From Khargone

Indore News: Man Abducted Over ₹40,000 Dispute; 4 Held From Khargone

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update January 3, 2026: Cold Wave Tightens Grip In State, Today Feels Coldest...

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update January 3, 2026: Cold Wave Tightens Grip In State, Today Feels Coldest...