 Indore Water Deaths: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Notice To Municipal Commissioner, Removes Additional Commissioner After Death Toll Jumps To 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Water Deaths: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Notice To Municipal Commissioner, Removes Additional Commissioner After Death Toll Jumps To 15

Indore Water Deaths: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Notice To Municipal Commissioner, Removes Additional Commissioner After Death Toll Jumps To 15

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered strict action in the Indore contaminated water case, issuing show-cause notices to senior municipal officials and removing key officers. As deaths linked to polluted Narmada water rose, police were deployed outside the civic body. Residents of Bhagirathpura reported foul water, illness, and growing public anger over the crisis.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered show-cause notices to be issued to the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner and the Additional Commissioner in the contaminated drinking water case in Indore on Friday.

He also directed the immediate removal of the Additional Commissioner from Indore and asked that the charge of the Water Distribution Works Department be taken back from the in-charge Superintending Engineer.

The orders come as the death toll in Indore's Bhagirathpura area continues to rise.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state government is taking the Indore contaminated drinking water case very seriously. He wrote that after reviewing the situation with senior officials, strict action has been ordered against those responsible.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Slips Below 90 Against Dollar Amid Weak Manufacturing Data, FII Outflows, And Strong Greenback Pressure
Rupee Slips Below 90 Against Dollar Amid Weak Manufacturing Data, FII Outflows, And Strong Greenback Pressure
Gallery FPH: Jyoti Chordia's Exhibition 'Connecting Lives' To Be Inaugurated On January 3
Gallery FPH: Jyoti Chordia's Exhibition 'Connecting Lives' To Be Inaugurated On January 3
Kerala Revises K-TET Rules For Teacher Recruitment And Promotions After Supreme Court Mandates
Kerala Revises K-TET Rules For Teacher Recruitment And Promotions After Supreme Court Mandates
'Dev Patel Is Sitting Next To Me': Fan SPOTS Slumdog Millionaire Actor At Coffee Shop In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral
'Dev Patel Is Sitting Next To Me': Fan SPOTS Slumdog Millionaire Actor At Coffee Shop In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral

Security beefed up outside IMC Office

As deaths linked to contaminated water continued to rise, police deployment was increased outside the Indore Municipal Corporation office, reflecting growing tension and public anger.

Read Also
Indore Water Deaths: 'Those Sitting On Chair Are Enjoying Bisleri, Leaving Public To Die..', Uma...
article-image

Affected families in Bhagirathpura are grieving as the pain of the Narmada polluted water case deepens, with fear that the worsening situation may trigger stronger protests.

The contaminated water crisis has mainly affected Bhagirathpura and nearby areas, where residents have been falling sick after consuming contaminated water. People complained of foul-smelling and dirty water coming from taps, leading to vomiting, diarrhoea and severe dehydration. Several patients, including elderly residents, died during treatment.

Read Also
Indore Water Deaths: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies During Treatment; Toll Rises To 15
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Water Deaths: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Notice To Municipal Commissioner, Removes Additional...

Indore Water Deaths: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Notice To Municipal Commissioner, Removes Additional...

Indore News: Speeding Car Rams Into Scooter In Vijay Nagar, Drags Rider For 100 Metres—VIDEO

Indore News: Speeding Car Rams Into Scooter In Vijay Nagar, Drags Rider For 100 Metres—VIDEO

Indore Water Deaths: LoP Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Govt After 'Sewer-Mixed Water' Kills 15 In...

Indore Water Deaths: LoP Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Govt After 'Sewer-Mixed Water' Kills 15 In...

Indore Water Deaths: 'Those Sitting On Chair Are Enjoying Bisleri, Leaving Public To Die..', Uma...

Indore Water Deaths: 'Those Sitting On Chair Are Enjoying Bisleri, Leaving Public To Die..', Uma...

Indore News: IMC Worker Refills 'Piyau' Pots From Tanker Carrying 'Unfit For Drinking' Warning;...

Indore News: IMC Worker Refills 'Piyau' Pots From Tanker Carrying 'Unfit For Drinking' Warning;...