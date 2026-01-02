Indore Water Deaths: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Notice To Municipal Commissioner, Removes Additional Commissioner After Death Toll Jumps To 15

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered show-cause notices to be issued to the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner and the Additional Commissioner in the contaminated drinking water case in Indore on Friday.

He also directed the immediate removal of the Additional Commissioner from Indore and asked that the charge of the Water Distribution Works Department be taken back from the in-charge Superintending Engineer.

The orders come as the death toll in Indore's Bhagirathpura area continues to rise.

इंदौर में दूषित पेयजल प्रदाय से हुई दुखद घटना के संबंध में जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करने के उपरांत प्रदेश के अन्य स्थानों के लिए भी हम सुधारात्मक कदम उठा रहे हैं। इसके लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को समयबद्ध कार्यक्रम बनाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



इस दृष्टि से सभी 16 नगर… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 2, 2026

Taking to X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state government is taking the Indore contaminated drinking water case very seriously. He wrote that after reviewing the situation with senior officials, strict action has been ordered against those responsible.

आज सुबह मुख्य सचिव और अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ इंदौर के दूषित पेयजल प्रकरण में राज्य शासन द्वारा की जा रही कार्रवाई की समीक्षा की और आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। अपर मुख्य सचिव (नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास) द्वारा प्रस्तुत रिपोर्ट पर भी चर्चा की।



इंदौर नगर निगम आयुक्त और अपर आयुक्त को इस… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 2, 2026

Security beefed up outside IMC Office

As deaths linked to contaminated water continued to rise, police deployment was increased outside the Indore Municipal Corporation office, reflecting growing tension and public anger.

Affected families in Bhagirathpura are grieving as the pain of the Narmada polluted water case deepens, with fear that the worsening situation may trigger stronger protests.

The contaminated water crisis has mainly affected Bhagirathpura and nearby areas, where residents have been falling sick after consuming contaminated water. People complained of foul-smelling and dirty water coming from taps, leading to vomiting, diarrhoea and severe dehydration. Several patients, including elderly residents, died during treatment.