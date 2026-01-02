 Indore News: Speeding Car Rams Into Scooter In Vijay Nagar, Drags Rider For 100 Metres—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Speeding Car Rams Into Scooter In Vijay Nagar, Drags Rider For 100 Metres—VIDEO

Indore News: Speeding Car Rams Into Scooter In Vijay Nagar, Drags Rider For 100 Metres—VIDEO

In Indore’s Vijay Nagar area, a speeding car hit a young man riding a scooter, dragging him nearly 100 metres and causing serious injuries. The victim, Harsh from Jabalpur, was hospitalized for treatment. Police have seized the car, which reportedly had a Karni Sena Parivar license plate, and are investigating the cause. Locals cite frequent accidents due to speeding.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Speeding Car Rams Into Scooter In Vijay Nagar, Drags Rider 100 Metres; Victim Seriously Injured—VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The streak of horrific accidents in Indore seems endless, with the latest incident occurring in the city's Vijay Nagar where a speeding car rams into a two-wheeler, dragging the rider for approximately 100 meters on Thursday.

According to reports, the injured man has been identified as Harsh, a resident of Jabalpur. He was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he is currently receiving medical care. According to doctors, he was critically injured, but now his condition remains stable.

Check out the video:

City police acted swiftly and seized the car involved in the accident. Reports suggest that the vehicle carried a sticker belonging to the Karni Sena Parivar organisation.

FPJ Shorts
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After A Decent Start, Agastya Nanda Starrer To Show Drop On Friday
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After A Decent Start, Agastya Nanda Starrer To Show Drop On Friday
Nitesh Rane Warns Of Strict Action As ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ Song Played Near Mumbai Triggers Row Ahead Of Crucial Polls | WATCH Video
Nitesh Rane Warns Of Strict Action As ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ Song Played Near Mumbai Triggers Row Ahead Of Crucial Polls | WATCH Video
When Is Pongal 2026? Here's To Know Everything About Date, Muhurat, Significance & More
When Is Pongal 2026? Here's To Know Everything About Date, Muhurat, Significance & More
Thane Crime Branch Busts Major Drug Racket, Seizes 638 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.04 Crore, One Arrested
Thane Crime Branch Busts Major Drug Racket, Seizes 638 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.04 Crore, One Arrested

Police launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. The cops are monitoring all the CCTV cameras nearby to assess information about the accident.

Read Also
Indore News: 28-Year-Old Killed, Friends Injured In SUV-Bus Head-On Collision
article-image

The two-wheeler was completely crushed and damaged. The steering wheel got dismantled.

According to locals, the accident occurred because the car was speeding. Such frequent accidents trigger concerns among the residents. Locals allege that no concrete action is being taken to address the problem of overspeeding in the city area.

Read Also
Indore News: IMC Worker Refills 'Piyau' Pots From Tanker Carrying 'Unfit For Drinking' Warning;...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Speeding Car Rams Into Scooter In Vijay Nagar, Drags Rider For 100 Metres—VIDEO

Indore News: Speeding Car Rams Into Scooter In Vijay Nagar, Drags Rider For 100 Metres—VIDEO

Indore Water Deaths: LoP Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Govt After 'Sewer-Mixed Water' Kills 15 In...

Indore Water Deaths: LoP Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Govt After 'Sewer-Mixed Water' Kills 15 In...

Indore Water Deaths: 'Those Sitting On Chair Are Enjoying Bisleri, Leaving Public To Die..', Uma...

Indore Water Deaths: 'Those Sitting On Chair Are Enjoying Bisleri, Leaving Public To Die..', Uma...

Indore News: IMC Worker Refills 'Piyau' Pots From Tanker Carrying 'Unfit For Drinking' Warning;...

Indore News: IMC Worker Refills 'Piyau' Pots From Tanker Carrying 'Unfit For Drinking' Warning;...

Indore Water Deaths: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies During Treatment; Toll Rises To 15

Indore Water Deaths: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies During Treatment; Toll Rises To 15