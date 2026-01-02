Indore News: Speeding Car Rams Into Scooter In Vijay Nagar, Drags Rider For 100 Metres—VIDEO

Indore News: Speeding Car Rams Into Scooter In Vijay Nagar, Drags Rider 100 Metres; Victim Seriously Injured—VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The streak of horrific accidents in Indore seems endless, with the latest incident occurring in the city's Vijay Nagar where a speeding car rams into a two-wheeler, dragging the rider for approximately 100 meters on Thursday.

According to reports, the injured man has been identified as Harsh, a resident of Jabalpur. He was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he is currently receiving medical care. According to doctors, he was critically injured, but now his condition remains stable.

Check out the video:

City police acted swiftly and seized the car involved in the accident. Reports suggest that the vehicle carried a sticker belonging to the Karni Sena Parivar organisation.

Police launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. The cops are monitoring all the CCTV cameras nearby to assess information about the accident.

The two-wheeler was completely crushed and damaged. The steering wheel got dismantled.

According to locals, the accident occurred because the car was speeding. Such frequent accidents trigger concerns among the residents. Locals allege that no concrete action is being taken to address the problem of overspeeding in the city area.