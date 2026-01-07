MP News: High Court Directs Ujjain Authorities Not To Permit Construction Within 200 Metres Of Kshipra River

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday issued a stern warning to the Ujjain district administration and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) over non-compliance with its earlier directions concerning construction near the Kshipra River.

Hearing writ petition by Satyanarayan, a division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi granted the State government a final opportunity of two weeks to submit a compliance report, which had earlier been directed to be filed by December 8, 2025. The court noted that despite sufficient time, the report had not been placed on record.

The court made it clear that if the report is not filed on or before the next hearing date, it will order the personal appearance of the Ujjain collector and municipal commissioner.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner alleged that despite interim orders of the court, authorities were continuing to grant permissions for construction of resorts and other structures within 200 metres of the Kshipra River, in violation of the Ujjain Master Plan 2025. The petitioner claimed such permissions were being issued even in restricted zones meant to protect the river and its surroundings.

Taking note of the allegation, the court granted time to the State to file a reply to the contention as well as to pending interlocutory applications.

However, the bench imposed an immediate restriction, directing that no permission for construction within 200 metres of the Kshipra River shall be granted, except for construction being undertaken by government authorities between Chandesara Bridge and Rajgarh.

The court clarified that this restriction would operate in addition to the interim order passed earlier on November 14, 2025, and would remain in force until the next date of hearing. The matter has been adjourned for further hearing on January 21.