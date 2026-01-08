Indore News: Drunk Driving Leads To Two Accidents Late At Night |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven people were injured after two cars collided under Kanadiya police station limits late on Wednesday night. The accident occurred on Kanadiya Road near the Maharaja Yeshwant Rao statue around 1:15 am.

A speeding sedan (MP 04 CP 2657) struck an SUV (MP 09 WD 5219) as the latter was making a turn. The driver of the sedan was reportedly in an inebriated condition. Kanadiya police station in-charge Saharsh Yadav, sub-inspector (SI) Sachin Arya, and their teams reached the spot and rushed the victims to the hospital.

TI Saharsh Yadav told the media that the sedan, carrying three people, was coming from the bypass side, while the SUV, carrying four people, was coming from the direction of Bengali Square. The collision occurred near IndusInd Bank on Kanadiya Road when the SUV attempted a turn and the sedan hit it in a ‘T-bone’ style.

Four individuals, two from each vehicle, sustained severe injuries and were hospitalised, while three others sustained minor injuries. One passenger from the sedan fled the scene immediately after the crash. Police recovered liquor bottles from the sedan and used a crane to remove the damaged vehicles to restore traffic flow.

‘Drunk’ driver trapped after ramming into electric pole

A man driving under the influence of alcohol was trapped in his vehicle after ramming into an electric pole on the Bypass service road in the wee hours of Thursday. The accident occurred around 3:00 am as the driver was returning home from a party.

According to police, the driver, identified as Aman (driving vehicle MP 09 WE 5633), lost control and crashed into a roadside pole. The impact was so severe that Aman’s legs became stuck, trapping him inside the vehicle.

SI Sachin Arya and his team arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue through the rear of the vehicle. After removing the parcel tray and folding the middle seats, a team member entered the car through the dickey to pull the driver to safety. Aman sustained injuries to his legs and ear. Police later used a crane to clear the damaged car from the road.