MP News: Mahakaleshwar Temple To Celebrate Makar Sankranti With 'Til Utsav' |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain’s famous Mahakaleshwar Temple is going to celebrate ‘Til Utsav’ on the occasion of Makar Sankranti this year. The event will take place during the early morning Bhasma Aarti at 4 am.

The festival of Makar Sankranti, marks the Sun’s transition into Uttarayan, coinciding with Shattila Ekadashi.

The experts said that this year, the festival will be observed under the rare combination of Sarvarth Siddhi and Amrit Siddhi Yogas, making it especially auspicious.

Special rituals to be performed

Lord Mahakal will be bathed with a paste made of sesame seeds, followed by special worship and offering of sesame-based dishes like ‘Til ke laddoo’.

According to the Panchang, the Sun will enter the Capricorn (Makara) zodiac at 3:08 pm on January 14.

With this transition, the period for charity and religious merit will begin.

As per religious belief, the main rituals of bathing and donation will be observed on January 15, after the Sun enters Uttarayan.

Experts suggest to avoid 'rice'

Experts said that the significance of the festival has increased this year as Makar Sankranti coincides with Shattila Ekadashi. This is being considered highly auspicious for fasting, charity and worship.

Scholars have clarified that while devotees can donate rice-based khichdi on Makar Sankranti, consumption of rice should be avoided due to the Ekadashi fast.

Devotees are advised to observe fasting with fruits and perform charity to gain religious merit.

Read Also Makar Sankranti 2026: Rare Stellium Sparks Unstoppable Energy For All Zodiac Signs

Additionally , special celebrations will be held at Sandipani Ashram, Gopal Mandir and other Krishna temples.

At Sandipani Ashram, Lord Krishna will be worshipped with sesame-mixed water, followed by a grand offering and aarti.