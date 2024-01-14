MP: Ujjain All Set For Makar Sankranti Festival | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The entire city is ready for kite flying on Makar Sankranti. Kites have come for sale from Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Bareilly, Rajkot and Jaipur. The highest demand is for kites made in Gujarat from German paper.

The festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated in Ujjain on January 14 and 15. Kites have been sold in large quantities for this. Along with kites made in Gujarat from German rice paper, Kaan Baj, Ikanna, Dukanna, Tiriyal, Lippu, Kaal, Cheel, Chand Baj, Tara, Parel, Neelam Pari, Dagga, cartoons made on foil, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The demand for kites with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditya Nath’s photo is high.

According to those doing kite business, if we combine the wholesale and retail markets, 20 percent more kites and manjha (string) have been sold this year as compared to last year. Due to strictness regarding the use of China Dor, the demand for traditional door is somewhat higher this time. For this reason, the work of making string is also going on.

REPS FROM DIFFERENT COUNTRIES TO PRESENT YOGA DANCE

Yoga practitioners from different countries will also reach Ujjain on Sunday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and will praise Lord Ram through yoga dance.

Foreign seekers are also excited about the Pran Pratistha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya. All of them gathered in Indore and are coming to Ujjain taking inspiration from their Guru Om Anand Luciana, who came from Indonesia, says that the ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22 will become a medium for the worldwide spread of Indian culture. He said that the indelible impression of Lord Ram has been prevalent in Indonesia since ancient times. The people there are already familiar with Ramayana and the life of Lord Rama and it is an integral part of Indonesian culture.

Faith Sosa, who came from Canada, is also excited about Sanatan Dharma and is confident that this event on January 22 will spread public good in the world. This delegation of foreigners included Dr Nick Perch from America, Inga Baltina from Switzerland, Avani Chavan from America, Daniela Castillo from Guatemala, Blanka Fekt from Hungary, Aleksandra Jegmunt from Poland, Monika Orziel from Poland, Maxi Hoffman from Germany, Ireland’s Caroline Kramer, Japan’s Keiko Horie, America’s Morrie Browning, New Zealand’s Kelsey Polglace, America’s Eleanor Dittus, New Zealand’s Satvika Iyer, Belgium’s Emily Rawri, Ireland’s Jason Sharing and Macedonia’s Neda Kosareva.

All these students from Parmanand Institute of Yoga Sciences and Research from Indore are Yogacharyas and Yoga Therapists, as well as having done PhD in Yoga. In the heart of all of them, there is unwavering devotion and coordination towards Yoga and Indian culture. In this context, Ram is very happy to offer some floral tributes in the Yagya on the occasion of the consecration ceremony of the temple. Yogacharya Om Anand Guru has said that on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti when the Sun enters Uttarayan, this programme will be held at Tower Chowk, Ujjain from 12 noon.