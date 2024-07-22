 Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Uma Bharti Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain
ANIUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Ex CM Uma Bharti at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on the occasion of the first Monday of holy Sawan month.

She reached inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and worshipped Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva). After that, Bharti sat in the Nandi hall of the temple as she appeared immersed in the devotion.

The BJP leader also extended wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of the holy Sawan month starting today.

"I extend my wishes to everyone on the first Monday and the first day of Sawan month. I am extremely happy that a son (CM Mohan Yadav) from the land of Baba Mahakal has become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The arrangements here at the temple have been outlined in a very beautiful way, so that everyone can have darshan and there is no discrimination at all. Everyone is having darshan properly and peacefully, there is no difficulty, I am seeing this arrangement in front of my eyes," Bharti told reporters after having darshan.

"There is also a great blessing of Baba Mahakal. I will pray to Baba Mahakal for the welfare of everyone in our country and across the globe," She added.

Sawan holds a special place in Hindu mythology as the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), saving the universe from its toxic effects.

Devotees undertake fasting and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The cooling rains of Sawan are symbolic of Shiva's compassion and benevolence.

During Sawan, devotees typically observe fasts on Mondays, which are considered auspicious. Many choose to abstain from consuming grains and eat only fruits, milk, and specific foods permissible during fasting.

The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (a ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples.

This year Sawan begins on July 22, Monday and ends with Monday itself on August 19. 

