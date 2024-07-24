Ujjain Shocker: Husband Hangs Self To Death After Hammering Wife On Head; Reasons Unknown | Representational image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a man hanged himself to death after murdering his own wife in Lekoda village under Chintamani police station of ​​Ujjain district, said the police on Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation indicates an ongoing dispute between the husband and wife. The police have registered an FIR in the matter and initiated an investigation.

Husband hammered wife on head in a fit of rage

According to information, the two deceased have been identified as Arjun Mongia, aged 37 and his wife Dhapu Bai. It is being said that on the day of the incident, the couple got indulged into a dispute after which Arjun killed his wife by hitting her on the head with a hammer.

Reasons of dispute yet uncovered

After this, the husband hanged himself and died. On receiving the information, Chintamani police reached the spot. Police are investigating the matter. After the incident, a large crowd gathered at the spot.

As per police not much information has been received about the incident yet. At present, the family members and neighbours are being interrogated. The reason for the dispute between the husband and wife is not yet known.

Further action would be taken on the basis of facts revealed after the investigation.