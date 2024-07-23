Indore Crime Round-Up: Elderly Man Held For Harassing Female Doc; Man Booked For Molestation | Representative image

Elderly Man Held For Harassing Female Doc; Sent Marriage Proposal In Urdu

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man harassed a female doctor at MY hospital and a case was registered against him on the complaint of the woman. According to the police, Salahuddin (62) of Azad Nagar, allegedly harassed a female doctor at MY Hospital.

The doctor lodged a complaint against him for harassment stating that Salahuddin had been visiting the hospital for nail treatment and had been troubling her for about a month. He had previously also looked at her with bad intentions whenever he visited for treatment.

He wrote a letter to the doctor in Urdu, expressing his desire to marry her. Despite being previously warned for similar behaviour, Salahuddin repeated his actions on Monday. The hospital staff caught him and took him to the police. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of BNS and arrested him.

Man booked for molestation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked by Betma police for molesting a young woman on Sunday. According to the police, a 25-year-old woman lodged a complaint stating that accused Shree Dubey confronted her husband and asked for his mobile phone. Her husband told him to take it from her. The accused came to her and touched her with bad intention on the pretext of taking the mobile phone. When she objected, the accused threw stone towards her. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of BNS and began a probe.

Person Booked On Complaint

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Nagar police registered a case against an individual under section 78 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of BNS on the complaint of a woman. According to the police, a 23-year-old woman lodged a complaint stating that she and his acquaintances received some messages and a photo of her sitting with a male colleague on a two-wheeler from an unknown mobile number to defame her image. The accused followed her and clicked her pictures from behind. When the woman called on the number, the caller abused and threatened her.