Indore: Traffic Nuisance Outside Liquor Shops, Authorities Silent

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic has been a major problem in the city but on the other hand liquor shops situated in prime areas and busiest roads in the city add to traffic woes where thousands of commuters on each road face traffic dilemma on a daily basis. There are several squares/roads in the city where daily commutes get troubled. But traffic cops claim liquor shops operators to be responsible for managing traffic outside their shops and make them liable for traffic congestion.

‘It comes under routine traffic management system and shop owners have to ensure traffic management,’ DCP (traffic) Arvind Tiwari said. Liquor shops at Anand Bazaar area, Bengali Square, Barwani Plaza, Dhakkan Wala Kuan trisection and other such places are becoming matter of concern for commuters to travel via connecting roads to these places.

‘At evening hours most of the time traffic bottlenecks occur here. I work in a private company and live in a rented accommodation in Shri Nagar area. Sometimes congestion remains for around 5-10 minutes,’ Arundhati, who passes from Anand Bazaar area daily while returning home said. ‘I live in Vaibhav Nagar and I leave office around 6-7pm most of the time.

The traffic jam at Bengali Square is a real challenge for commuters as congestion which occurs here impacts people halting at signal and also bottleneck occurs outside the shop,’ Kanishk, who works in a private sector firm and travels outside Bengali Square liquor shop, said.

Similarly, Ayush, who is an advocate by profession and have to visit the registrar office near Dhakkan Wala Kuan said, ‘Not even in evening hours but during day time also traffic congestion occurs and many times due to people arriving at the shop. They park their vehicles on road occupying almost one lane of it which causes traffic congestion and occurs very often. No police are seen at any hour of the day for traffic management.’ After so many people were troubled with such issue, no impactful action has come to notice in the past several months.

