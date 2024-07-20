 Indore: Bank Of India Disburses Rs 240 Cr Loan To Farmers In Kisan Mela
Rajneesh Karnataka, Managing Director of BOI, stated that the bank is focusing on availing farm loan to more and more farmers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 01:22 AM IST
article-image
Rajneesh Karnatka, MD and CEO of BOI (Centre) address the media here on Friday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Farmers' Month, Bank of India (BOI), the countryís leading public sector bank, organised a one day ëKisan Melaí here at Abhay Prashal on Friday, wherein the disbursement of farm loan of amounting Rs 240 cr was made to the farmers and Self Help Groups (SHGs) of Indore, Ujjain and Dhar district. Rajneesh Karnataka, Managing Director of BOI, stated that the bank is focusing on availing farm loan to more and more farmers.

The mela was organised under the aegis of Office of Field General Manager of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh of BOI. On this occasion MD and CEO of the Bank Karnatka was specially present. He hand-over the loan sanction letters to about 700 farmers and self-help groups of the branches operating under Indore, Ujjain and Dhar zones of the bank. A total Rs 240 cr. farm loan was disbursed to farmers and self-help groups by the three zones of the bank.

In the Mela, agricultural scientists provided information about advanced farming, use of fertilizers, pesticides and new seeds to the farmers. Various stalls were also set up in the Mela, wherein various products of Bank were showcased.

On this occasion Pramod Dwivedi, General Manager from the office of General Manager Field Bhopal, Nakul Behra General Manager (Agriculture), Ramesh Behera, Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank and Rajesh Kumar, Regional Manager of Indore Zone of the bank were also present.

66% branches in rural and semi urban areas

MD and CEO of the Bank Karnatka, while talking to media, said that 66% branches of the bank are located in the rural and semi urban areas, which are focusing on avail more and more farm loan to the farmers. We have one RRB, which is also helping in this task. He said that we restructure the loan of farmers who are unable to pay the instalments

