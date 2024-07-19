Bhopal: Congress' P C Sharma Seeks Permission For 'Sunderkand Path' At Police Station On Party Worker’s Birthday, Citing BJP's Example

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader PC Sharma has requested permission to recite 'Sunderkand Path' at the TT Nagar police station in Bhopal for a party worker's birthday, citing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had previously received similar permission.

Sharma wrote a letter to the TT Nagar police station in-charge on July 18, seeking approval to organise the 'Sunderkand Path' reading on July 20.

Sharma's letter stated, "Our Congress worker Bunty Jain's birthday is on July 20, and we want to organize a Sunderkand Path at TT Nagar police station to pray for his long life. Permission was granted for a Sunderkand Path on July 18 for BJP worker Naresh Jadhav's birthday at Ashoka Garden police station. We request the same permission for our event on July 20."

Speaking to ANI, Sharma reiterated the request, emphasizing the need for equal treatment. Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari, and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar plan to meet the Commissioner of Police in Bhopal to request permission for celebrating party workers' birthdays in various police stations.

Sharma argued that since BJP workers were allowed to celebrate birthdays with a Sunderkand Path at Ashoka Garden police station, Congress workers should receive the same permission for TT Nagar police station. He warned that if permission is not granted, they would seek legal recourse.

Notably, Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari, Umang Singhar, and other Congress workers were stopped outside Ashoka Garden police station on Thursday. They were attempting to file an FIR against state Minister Vishwas Sarang regarding the nursing scam but were asked to submit their application outside due to the Sunderkand Path being recited inside.