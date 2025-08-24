VIDEO: 64-Year-Old Retired DSP Tied Up By Wife, Two Sons Over Refusal To Share Retirement Money

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 64-year-old retired DSP was tied up by his wife and two sons after an argument between them in Shivpuri on Sunday.

The entire incident was recorded in video, which shows one son sat on his chest while the other tried to tie his legs. A crowd gathered, forcing the three to flee to Jhansi with his mobile phone and ATM card.

Check out the video below :

According to information, the incident is from Shyopur, Pratipal Singh Yadav (64), was tied up by his wife and two sons in Chandawani village, Bhaunti, during a heated family dispute.

Pratipal Singh Yadav filed a complaint with Bhaunti police but chose not to register an FIR against his sons. He said he has already received Rs 20 lakh as part of his retirement benefits, with Rs 33 lakh still pending.

He has been living separately from his wife for the past 15 years.

He explained that his wife Maya Yadav and their sons, Akash and Abhas, came to the village on August 20 demanding the retirement money.

When he refused to go to Jhansi with them, they tried to force him. During the struggle, they took his mobile phone and ATM card. Neighbors intervened, and the three left.

Pratipal said he does not want to harm his sons’ future, so he avoided pressing charges. He also promised to give Rs 5 lakh to his elder son and Rs 15 lakh to his younger son.

His daughter, studying MBBS in Gorakhpur, remains unmarried, and he does not want the dispute to escalate further.