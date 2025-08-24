VIDEO: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Inspects Flood-Hit Villages On Tractor In MP's Guna |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inspected the flood-affected villages riding a tractor in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Sunday.

Notably, intermittent rains have created flood-like conditions in parts of the Gwalior-Chambal region, leading to disruptions in daily lives.

In a rare gesture, Scindia himself drove a tractor to reach the flood-hit areas and interact closely with villagers.

Check out the video below:

The minister visited inspected the flood affected village Kalora where he firstly went to Kalora Dam and instructed officials to carry out immediate repair works.

While addressing the locals, Scindia said, "This dam is a gift from my respected father, and becomes my responsibility to keep the damn proper upkeep."

Scindia highlighted that the entire constituency is reeling under natural disaster from last few days. “One disaster came from the sky and the other from the rivers. My people were trapped between the two. Now, the situation is gradually coming under control,” he said.

He added, "7,000 people were compensated, though the monetary aid cannot make up for the losses." The minister met the families of the four victims who lost their lives in the floods.

To avoid such situation the administration has been given a free hand. The encroachment on the rivers and drains will be removed and the river's original width will be restored. He also appealed for collective responsibility, announcing a two-hour shramdaan (voluntary labour drive) during his next visit, in which he pledged to participate personally.