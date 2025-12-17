MP News: Sanchi and Mandideep To Be Part Of Bhopal Metropolitan Area | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) : The metropolitan area of the state capital will be clear once the Bhopal metro rolls out. The Urban Development Department has demarcated the metropolitan area, which Chief Minister Mohan Yadav put up on December 20 when the metro rail chugs out.

Afterwards, the department will separately issue notifications. These notifications will make it clear which places around the state capital will be part of the metropolitan area. Some parts of the Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, and Rajgarh districts will be parts of the Bhopal Metropolitan area.

But it will have no impact on the districts, for their borders will not be changed. The development of these places will be done on the basis of the metropolitan area.

Sanchi, Mandideep, and Pilukhedi will be included in the Bhopal metropolitan area so that the development of these places may take place on the pattern of cities.

Together with the announcement of the metropolitan area, the dedicated area will also be fixed. Then it will be clear in which areas industries will be set up. In every place, it will be decided which kind of industries should be given priority. The roads and flyovers will also be built on the basis of the metro city.

Similarly, Bhopal becoming a metropolitan area will have no impact on other organisations. The civic body will continue to work as it has been doing for all these years. The Bhopal Development Authority will work the same way as it is doing now, but it will be merged with the metropolitan authority.

According to a senior officer of the department, once the metropolitan area is fixed, the door to development will open. He said the master plan would be published soon after the demarcation of the metropolitan area. This will smoothen the path of development in the state capital.

A secretary-rank officer will be appointed

The authority will be set up once the metropolitan area is fixed. A secretary-rank officer will be appointed to the authority. Together with this, a team of other officers will be set up to control the authority.