MP News: National Herald Case; Congress Protests Misuse Of Probe Agencies

Bhopal News: National Herald Case; Congress Protests Misuse Of Probe Agencies | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders, led by state president Jitu Patwari, heading towards BJP office to protest alleged misuse of investigation agencies, were stopped by police, who used water cannons to disperse them on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court ruled that cognisance of the ED’s prosecution complaint related to money laundering was “impermissible in law.” The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, other party leaders, the late Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and private company Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

Patwari alleged that BJP is conspiring to defame Opposition leaders by filing false cases. “The true face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Enforcement Directorate has been exposed before the nation today,” he said.

“The Gandhi family has made sacrifices for the country. Congress will not be intimidated by these false cases. We will raise awareness among people and expose BJP,” he said.

Congress leaders stopped the bus in which police were taking Patwari and other leaders to the police station. Later, police removed leaders and took bus to the station.