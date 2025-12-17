 MP News: Married Man Shoots Her Ex-Girlfriend In Datia; Kills Himself Minutes Later
A married man allegedly shot his former girlfriend on a road in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district before killing himself, police said. The teenage girl was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Police suspect the incident is linked to a love affair and have launched an investigation.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A married man allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend in the middle of the road before killing himself dead in Madhya Pradesh's Datia.

Bullet pierced the chest of the victim girl and she is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place in the Gondan police station area, where a teenage girl returning from Shahpur Hanuman temple was shot by a deranged youth identified as 25-year-old Manvendra Yadav, a resident of Gondan. The accused first stopped the girl and then shot her in the chest with a country-made pistol.

After committing the crime, the accused shot himself, dying on the spot. The girl was seriously injured by the gunshot. She was first taken to Indergarh Hospital, from where she was referred to Datia District Hospital due to her critical condition. The girl is currently admitted to the emergency ward of the district hospital and is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the case appears to be related to a love affair. The accused was already married and was a father of a child.

Hearing the sound of gunshots, people from the surrounding area rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police. The police have recovered the weapon from the scene and are investigating the entire matter.

Gondan Police Station In-charge Pradeep Sharma said that a love angle cannot be ruled out in the preliminary investigation. The bullet passed near the girl's heart and exited from the back, saving her life.

Manvendra's and the girl's villages are 3 km apart. Manvendra was married, and the girl is pursuing her Bachelor of Arts degree. According to police sources, the preliminary investigation suggests that the two had been in a relationship for about two to three years.

