MP News: 'Maut Se Dar Nahi Lagta Sahab': Youth Performs Dangerous Scooter Stunt On Busy Road In Gwalior--VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced showing a youth performing a dangerous stunt on a moving scooter in Gwalior on Tuesday.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the youth riding a blue Activa scooter in a risky manner on a busy road.

In the video, the youth can be seen standing on the scooter while it is moving at high speed. At one point, he balances himself by holding the handle and then stands up again as the scooter continues to move.

Check out the video below :

According to information, the incident took place in CP Colony, Gwalior, raising serious concerns about road safety.

The video was posted with a bold caption in Hindi, “maut se dar nahi lagta sahab” (I am not afraid of death), which drew strong reactions from viewers. Many social media users criticised the act and expressed concern over the growing trend of dangerous stunts on public roads.

The stunt was carried out on a busy road, increasing the risk of a serious accident for both the rider and others on the road.

The video was reportedly recorded by a passerby, who noticed the youth’s dangerous behaviour.

Despite being aware that people were watching and recording him, the youth did not stop and continued performing the stunt. The clip was later shared on social media and quickly went viral.

Police are expected to take action after reviewing the viral video.