 MP News: 'Maut Se Dar Nahi Lagta Sahab': Youth Performs Dangerous Scooter Stunt On Busy Road In Gwalior--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 'Maut Se Dar Nahi Lagta Sahab': Youth Performs Dangerous Scooter Stunt On Busy Road In Gwalior--VIDEO

MP News: 'Maut Se Dar Nahi Lagta Sahab': Youth Performs Dangerous Scooter Stunt On Busy Road In Gwalior--VIDEO

The video was posted with a bold caption in Hindi, “maut se dar nahi lagta sahab” (I am not afraid of death), which drew strong reactions from viewers. Many social media users criticised the act and expressed concern over the growing trend of dangerous stunts on public roads.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced showing a youth performing a dangerous stunt on a moving scooter in Gwalior on Tuesday.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the youth riding a blue Activa scooter in a risky manner on a busy road.

In the video, the youth can be seen standing on the scooter while it is moving at high speed. At one point, he balances himself by holding the handle and then stands up again as the scooter continues to move.

Check out the video below :

FPJ Shorts
'Agar Main Aapke Chaddi Ka Naada...': Rakhi Sawant Demands Apology From 'UP CM' Nitish Kumar For Pulling Doctor's Hijab; Video
'Agar Main Aapke Chaddi Ka Naada...': Rakhi Sawant Demands Apology From 'UP CM' Nitish Kumar For Pulling Doctor's Hijab; Video
Public Health At Risk As Unhygienic Chicken Fry Stalls Operate Freely Across Vasai-Virar
Public Health At Risk As Unhygienic Chicken Fry Stalls Operate Freely Across Vasai-Virar
Mumbai Metro Lines 9 And 2B Set For Partial Opening By December 31, Promising Major Traffic Relief
Mumbai Metro Lines 9 And 2B Set For Partial Opening By December 31, Promising Major Traffic Relief
Gallery FPH: 'When Light Touches' By Dr Zirak Marker & Nikhil Purohit Is A Meditative Journey Between Chaos, Calm And Care
Gallery FPH: 'When Light Touches' By Dr Zirak Marker & Nikhil Purohit Is A Meditative Journey Between Chaos, Calm And Care

According to information, the incident took place in CP Colony, Gwalior, raising serious concerns about road safety.

The video was posted with a bold caption in Hindi, “maut se dar nahi lagta sahab” (I am not afraid of death), which drew strong reactions from viewers. Many social media users criticised the act and expressed concern over the growing trend of dangerous stunts on public roads.

The stunt was carried out on a busy road, increasing the risk of a serious accident for both the rider and others on the road.

Read Also
MP News: 1 Dead, 3 Critical After Female Sub-Inspector Loses Control On Thar, Rams Into Vendors &...
article-image

The video was reportedly recorded by a passerby, who noticed the youth’s dangerous behaviour.

Despite being aware that people were watching and recording him, the youth did not stop and continued performing the stunt. The clip was later shared on social media and quickly went viral.

Police are expected to take action after reviewing the viral video.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 'Maut Se Dar Nahi Lagta Sahab': Youth Performs Dangerous Scooter Stunt On Busy Road In...

MP News: 'Maut Se Dar Nahi Lagta Sahab': Youth Performs Dangerous Scooter Stunt On Busy Road In...

MP News: Girl Resists Molestation, Maternal Uncle Attacks Niece With Sickle In Mandla, Arrested For...

MP News: Girl Resists Molestation, Maternal Uncle Attacks Niece With Sickle In Mandla, Arrested For...

MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Truck Due To Short Circuit In Wiring On Nh-46, Driver Jumps Out...

MP News: Fire Breaks Out In Moving Truck Due To Short Circuit In Wiring On Nh-46, Driver Jumps Out...

MP Cabinet Meet: Mohan-Cabinet Approves Changes To Convert Temporary Posts Into Permanent; Clears...

MP Cabinet Meet: Mohan-Cabinet Approves Changes To Convert Temporary Posts Into Permanent; Clears...

MP News: Mother Of Four Caught With Cannabis Worth ₹63K At Jabalpur Railway Station; Says She Does...

MP News: Mother Of Four Caught With Cannabis Worth ₹63K At Jabalpur Railway Station; Says She Does...