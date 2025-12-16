Bhopal News: Thailand's Phuket Most-Favoured Destination For Bhopalites, Dubai Next

MP News: Phuket Most-Favoured Destination, Dubai Next | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Phuket in Thailand has emerged as the most preferred destination of Bhopalites for ushering in 2026. Dubai and Vietnam come next. Among Indian destinations, Goa, Rajasthan, Kerala, Shimla and Manali continue to draw families and couples.

According to tour operators, Phuket is safe and affordable for the middle class. Hence, it is the most preferred destination. A six-day trip to Phuket costs a couple about Rs 2 lakh. Dubai comes second, with the cost being almost the same.

Mahendra Pratap Singh, MP-CG head of the Indian Association of Tour Operators and chairperson of the MP Tourism Committee of MP chapter of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said that Phuket, Dubai, and Vietnam were the most favored international destinations. The moneyed are flying to Europe, especially the UK, and Australia. “The cost of holidaying in Europe is quite high and it depends on what level of luxury you want,” he said. Kerala, Rajasthan and Goa are the favourites among Indian destinations.

Shubham Kothari, a tour operator from Bhopal, also said that Phuket topped the list followed by Dubai. “Goa is losing charm. That is primarily because it has become too costly. People prefer visiting a foreign destination to Goa even if the cost is a bit higher,” he said. Kothari has already booked six groups for Phuket and three for Dubai. The cost goes up by 15% to 20% in December, he said. The list of Indian destinations extends from Pachmarhi to Shimla, Manali and Kashmir besides Kerala.

Girish Keshawani, another tour operator, also said that Phuket and Dubai were hot destinations this year. “Haridwar and Nainital are preferred choice of religious-minded,” he added. He said that the cancellation of thousands of flights operated by IndiGo had raised alarm but with the airlines back on track, the fear disappeared.