 Bhopal News: Thailand's Phuket Most-Favoured Destination For Bhopalites, Dubai Next
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Phuket Most-Favoured Destination, Dubai Next | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Phuket in Thailand has emerged as the most preferred destination of Bhopalites for ushering in 2026. Dubai and Vietnam come next. Among Indian destinations, Goa, Rajasthan, Kerala, Shimla and Manali continue to draw families and couples.

According to tour operators, Phuket is safe and affordable for the middle class. Hence, it is the most preferred destination. A six-day trip to Phuket costs a couple about Rs 2 lakh. Dubai comes second, with the cost being almost the same.

Girish Keshawani, another tour operator, also said that Phuket and Dubai were hot destinations this year. “Haridwar and Nainital are preferred choice of religious-minded,” he added. He said that the cancellation of thousands of flights operated by IndiGo had raised alarm but with the airlines back on track, the fear disappeared.

