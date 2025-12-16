 MP News: Women Congress Stages Protest In Ratlam, Seeks Action Against BJP Minister Vijay Shah For His Threatening Remarks About Ladli Behna Scheme
Tuesday, December 16, 2025
MP News: Women Congress Stages Protest In Ratlam, Seeks Action Against BJP Minister Vijay Shah For His Threatening Remarks About Ladli Behna Scheme | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The District Women Congress staged a protest against BJP minister Vijay Shah over his alleged threatening remarks concerning beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana.

On Tuesday, a Women Congress delegation submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor through the collector’s representative, demanding strict action against the minister.

According to the memorandum, during a District Development Advisory Committee meeting held recently in Ratlam district, Minister Vijay Shah allegedly stated that Ladli Behna beneficiaries who did not attend an event to honour Chief Minister Mohan Yadav would face delays in verification and would not receive an increase in financial assistance.

The Women Congress termed the statement an insult to women’s dignity and a violation of democratic values.

Women Congress leaders asserted that the Ladli Behna Yojana is a right of eligible women and cannot be linked to political loyalty or attendance at political events. They alleged that such remarks amount to undue pressure on women beneficiaries.

The memorandum also cited the minister’s past controversial statements, questioning his conduct. The Women Congress urged the Governor to ensure impartial implementation of the scheme without political conditions.

