IndiGo Flight Crisis Hits Khajuraho Film Fest 2025: Anumpam Kher's Flight Cancelled; Producer Raja Bundela Complains Several Invitees Refused Due To Flight Disruptions-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The spiral effects of IndiGo flight crisis splurged to Khajuraho Film Festival 2025, as several special guests complained about cancellation and delays.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recorded a video to flag his Varanasi-Khajuraho flight cancellation, asking "How will I attend Khajuraho fest?"

The film festival organisers, including actor-producer Raja Bundela, said that several invitees refused to attend the event because of repeated flight disruptions.

'Now How Will I Attend Khajuraho Film Fest,' Anupam Kher Complains After Indigo Varanasi To Khajuraho Flight Gets Cancelled#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #AnupamKher #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/jDuzPDoyKR — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 16, 2025

The issue gained more attention after actor Anupam Kher, who is attending the festival for the screening of his film “Tanvi The Great”, shared a video from his car in Varanasi.

In the video, Anupam Kher said that he usually does not complain, but this time the sudden flight cancellation disturbed his peace of mind.

He revealed that he came to know about the cancellation shortly before reaching Varanasi airport.

He also complained that his luggage from the previous IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Varanasi was delivered late, adding to the inconvenience.

Ab mani patta bandh kar toh nahi la sakta!

‘main Patta Bandh Kar Toh La Nahi Sakta…’ Film Producer Raja Bundela On Sending Invitations To Politicians For Khajuraho Film Fest #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/E50J8Loxvi — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 16, 2025

Khajuraho Film Festival organiser and actor Raja Bundela has said that he invited ministers from Delhi to Bhopal for the festival, but it is their choice whether they attend or not. He said, “Ab main patta bandh kar toh nahi la sakta." ( I cannot tie a rope and bring anyone. I can only invite them, provide facilities, and inform them about the film festival.)

Speaking about the festival, Bundela said it has been organised for the last 10 years and this year marks its 11th edition.

He added that one of the biggest problems this time was Indigo Airlines. Because of flight issues, many guests refused to attend. He said the organisers are trying to make this year’s event better, but due to rising difficulties, the format of the festival is being slightly changed.

Kher said that he would now travel by train to reach Khajuraho for the opening of the film festival. Adding a lighter note, he said that he would first enjoy good food and then continue the journey by train.

Fest begins Dec 16

The International Khajuraho Film Festival is scheduled from December 16 to December 22.

While the organisers claim to be making efforts to ensure a smooth event, the repeated flight cancellations have raised concerns about connectivity and guest participation.

The airline crisis has now become a common concern among celebrities and organisers, disturbing the arrangements at one of the region’s key cultural events.