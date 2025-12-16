 Bhopal News: MP Tourism Dept To Open Revamped Cafe At Ravindra Bhawan Premises By Dec-End; Adds Pasta, Pizza & 8 Types Of Coffee To Menu
Bhopal News: MP Tourism Dept To Open Revamped Cafe At Ravindra Bhawan Premises By Dec-End; Adds Pasta, Pizza & 8 Types Of Coffee To Menu

The cafe will serve five varieties of coffee: espresso, Tropicana, cappuccino, caffe latte, and Americano. Also on offer will be eight varieties of salads, including Indian, Italian, and Mexican, and a wide range of smoothies and shakes. Pastas, burgers, sandwiches, and pizzas will also be available.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: MPT’s Cafe To Reopen On Ravindra Bhawan Premises This Month | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cafe Culture House, the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation’s cafe in the city, will reopen on the premises of Ravindra Bhawan in the last week of this month. The upmarket facility will offer coffees, salads, smoothies, shakes, pizzas, burgers, pastas, and sandwiches of a wide variety, appealing to the young generation.

The Cafe Culture House will come up at the same place where Ravindra Bhavan Cafe of the MPSTDC was located - facing the road leading from Polytechnic Square to Lok Bhawan (Raj Bhawan). Ravindra Bhawan Cafe was shut in February this year to facilitate its revamp.

article-image

The cafe will serve five varieties of coffee: Espresso, Tropicana, Cappuccino, Caffe Latte and Americano. Also on offer will be eight varieties of salads including Indian, Italian and Mexican and a wide range of smoothies and shakes. Pastas, burgers, sandwiches and pizzas will also be available.

The new cafe will also have an outlet of MPT Bake House, selling cookies, brownies, breads and cakes. The new cafe will have 90 covers (tables). It will have gazebos, selfie points and a lot more.

Managing director, MPSTDC, Ilayaraja T, told Free Press that the new facility with its modern ambience and menu would appeal to younger crowd. “Although we run many restaurants in the city, we lacked a true cafe,” he added.

