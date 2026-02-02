Union Budget 2026: Orange Economy Poised For Growth

Union Budget 2026 outlines a strong infrastructure-led growth roadmap with focus on green transport, MSMEs, tourism and energy security | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Budget has placed the Orange Economy, India’s fast-growing creative industry sector, firmly at the centre of its future growth strategy, with a strong focus on the AVGC sector covering animation, visual effects, gaming and comics.

Recognising the rising global demand for digital and creative talent, the government has proposed the creation of AVGC Content Creator Labs with institutional backing from the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai. These labs will be set up in

15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges, to provide early exposure, hands-on training and industry-aligned skills to young aspirants. The initiative is designed to prepare India’s youth for a sector expected to generate around two million professionals by 2030, positioning creativity as a serious career pathway rather than a niche option. Complementing this is the launch of the National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid, which will digitally document cultural and spiritual sites across the country. This move is expected to create a new employment ecosystem for local content creators, researchers and storytellers, formally integrating creativity, culture and technology into

India’s development narrative.

Influencers and content creators have welcomed the move, calling it a long-awaited recognition of creativity as a serious profession and a strong step towards building sustainable careers in India’s Orange Economy.

As content creators, we view the government’s focus on the Orange Economy as a transformative leap for India’s creative landscape. Integrating AVGC Labs into schools democratizes technical skills at the grassroots level and provides much-needed institutional legitimacy to the craft. These initiatives bridge the gap between raw talent and professional excellence, effectively transitioning content creation from a hobby to a structured, high-growth career path. By documenting art, heritage and culture through the Digital Knowledge Grid, the government is empowering us to tell Indian stories globally. This ecosystem will undoubtedly foster innovation, generate employment and establish India as a premier global creative hub.

- Shashank Garg and Ritik Sahu, founders of Udte Kabootar

These initiatives are a game-changer for India’s creative sector, especially AVGC. By setting up labs in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges, the government is democratizing access to advanced tools and nurturing talent at the grassroots level.

Support to the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies and the National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid will boost innovation and digital storytelling. For young creators, this means early exposure, practical learning and real career opportunities provided strong industry linkages are maintained.

- Abhinav Singh Kaurav, Singer, songwriter, performer, speaker, content creator (which includes gaming, vlogs, lifestyle etc) and an IT professional.

Budget 2026 marks a positive and timely step for India’s creator economy. India is already among the world’s largest content markets, with over 140 crore people creating and consuming digital content daily, but talent needs structured training and clear direction. China’s success in gaming and digital media comes from early skill development, which India is now beginning to address.

The focus on AVGC labs in schools and colleges will provide young creators with real exposure and practical skills. As a recent entrant to this field, I know guidance matters. Building strong Indian content platforms should be the next priority to ensure independent and sustainable growth.

- Ankit Parmar