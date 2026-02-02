Indore News: USICON 2026 Concludes With Message Of Organ Donation And Healthy Living

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After four days of intense scientific deliberations, fitness activities, and cultural celebrations, USICON 2026 concluded on a high note with the ‘Pass the Baton of Life’ marathon, turning its final day into a powerful symbol of social responsibility and healthy living.

While the first three days focused on academic sessions, live surgeries, and discussions on artificial intelligence in urology, the concluding day was dedicated entirely to society, service, and wellness.

In the chilly morning hours, hundreds of doctors, delegates, medical students, and city residents took to the streets, transforming the marathon into more than just a run—it became a strong social message. Organised with the theme ‘Pass the Baton of Life,’ the event aimed to raise awareness about organ donation, fitness, and preventive healthcare. The city’s main roads buzzed with energy as participants from across India and abroad ran shoulder to shoulder, reflecting unity in purpose.

Urologists, young residents, international delegates, and local citizens participated enthusiastically. Many doctors remarked that the same hands that save lives inside operation theatres were now spreading awareness on the streets, emphasising that fitness is the first step toward good health. Dressed in T-shirts and running shoes instead of white coats, medical professionals sent a clear message that a healthy lifestyle is the most effective medicine. The organizing committee highlighted that the marathon aimed to educate people on how a single organ donor can save multiple lives.

Alongside the marathon, academic activities continued on the final day. European Board examinations and specialty assessment sessions were conducted at various venues, allowing young doctors to test their skills and knowledge. Senior faculty members provided guidance, helping participants prepare for future medical challenges. The final day thus achieved a fine balance between academic excellence and social commitment.

Over four days, USICON 2026 hosted more than 2,000 delegates, 70+ international faculty members, and hundreds of scientific presentations, firmly placing Indore on the global medical map. Robotic surgery, laser technologies, live operations, AI-based treatments, and hands-on training sessions enriched clinical learning, while events like the cyclothon, heritage walk, cultural evenings, and marathon transformed the conference into a true “health festival.”

Organising secretary Dr Sushil Bhatia said the marathon reflected the vision of concluding USICON with a meaningful social message. Organising Committee chairman Dr. Sanjay Shinde emphasised that the event promoted lifestyle improvement and preventive care. Treasurer Dr Nitish Patidar praised Indore’s hospitality and infrastructure, expressing confidence that the city would emerge as a hub for medical tourism and health education.

With USICON 2026, Indore once again proved it is not just the cleanest city, but also a growing capital of health, science, and humanity.