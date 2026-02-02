MP News: Kerela Faces Dangerous Alliance Of Communist & Islamic Forces, Says Former Kerala DGP Jacob Thomas

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing his views on the topic “Internal Challenges and Solutions,” former Kerala DGP Jacob Thomas cautioned that there is a need to remain vigilant against narrative warfare.

Speaking about the current situation in Kerala, he said that the state’s condition is serious. According to him, along with communists, anti-India and anti-Hindu Islamic forces are active in the coastal state. He claimed that an alliance has formed between communist groups and Islamic forces, which he described as dangerous.

The former IPS officer made these remarks while addressing a session on the concluding day of the Narmada Sahitya Manthan here on Sunday.

Thomas said that concrete steps must be taken in time. He alleged that several Islamic terrorist organizations have become active in Kerala and that the Sanatani culture in the state has undergone significant change. He stated that the traditional food habits and lifestyle associated with Sanatani culture have been altered. He further alleged that the state government is actively promoting anti-Hindu activities and that several social organizations are supporting such efforts. According to him, financial assistance from the government and certain organizations is worsening the situation.

He said narrative warfare is also underway in Kerala and needs to be understood properly. He alleged that efforts are being made to promote anti-India narratives.

Thomas further claimed that Kerala is becoming a gateway for countries like Qatar to enter India and that Sri Lanka is also taking advantage of this. He stressed the need for immediate and concrete action, warning that if strict steps are not taken, the situation could spiral out of control. He also expressed concern over what he described as a growing number of Bangladeshi infiltrators in Kerala. According to him, extremists in the state aim to turn Kerala into an Islamic state.

Hindus became minority in 200 districts: Ex-DGP Vaid

Former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid, addressing the session on “Internal Challenges and Solutions” at the Narmada Sahitya Manthan, said that India’s growing global influence has led several countries to attempt to weaken it. He stated that while India faces multiple external border challenges, internal challenges are equally serious.

Vaid said that “small Pakistans” are rapidly emerging within India, which he described as extremely dangerous. He claimed that Hindus have become a minority in 200 districts and warned that the country’s geographical situation is becoming increasingly concerning. He cautioned that if immediate steps are not taken and people fail to recognize the threat, India could face a situation similar to that of Bangladesh.